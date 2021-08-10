Following infrastructure bill victory, Senate Dems look to universal pre-K
Plus: inequality in higher education, the cost of wildfire prevention and the rise of the micro-wedding.
Segments From this episode
As wildfires rage, infrastructure bill aims to mitigate their impact
As it stands, the bill would fund several agencies' efforts to predict, control and plan for blazes caused by climate change.
Senate proposal lays path for universal pre-K
For many 3- and 4-year-olds, pre-K is the real start to their education. Some cities already fund programs.
Small business optimism shrinks as labor shortage, price hikes continue
Owners expect lower sales and worse business conditions in the coming months, reflected in the NFIB’s declining optimism index.
Tenants in Los Angeles anxiously await rent relief as the city struggles to get funds out
In hard-hit L.A., only about 15% of the city’s current rent relief funding has reached households in need.
Music from the episode
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
French Letter J-Walk
Natural Green Blazo
Deceptacon Le Tigre
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer