Following infrastructure bill victory, Senate Dems look to universal pre-K
Aug 10, 2021

Plus: inequality in higher education, the cost of wildfire prevention and the rise of the micro-wedding.

A Warmer World

As wildfires rage, infrastructure bill aims to mitigate their impact

by Samantha Fields
Aug 10, 2021
As it stands, the bill would fund several agencies' efforts to predict, control and plan for blazes caused by climate change.
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire on Aug. 9 in Greenville, California. The state's Dixie Fire has incinerated nearly 500,000 acres so far.
David Odisho via Getty Images
Senate proposal lays path for universal pre-K

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 10, 2021
For many 3- and 4-year-olds, pre-K is the real start to their education. Some cities already fund programs.
Pre-K students at Yung Wing School in New York City. A major bill created by Democrats in Congress includes federally funded universal prekindergarten.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
COVID-19

Small business optimism shrinks as labor shortage, price hikes continue

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 10, 2021
Owners expect lower sales and worse business conditions in the coming months, reflected in the NFIB’s declining optimism index.
Though the economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 downdraft, small-business owners expect near-term business conditions to worsen.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Tenants in Los Angeles anxiously await rent relief as the city struggles to get funds out

by David Wagner
Aug 10, 2021
In hard-hit L.A., only about 15% of the city’s current rent relief funding has reached households in need.
Protesters block the entrance of a court house during a protest to cancel rent and avoid evictions amid the COVID-19 in August 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
French Letter J-Walk
Natural Green Blazo
Deceptacon Le Tigre

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
