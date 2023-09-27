Feeling the oil-flation?
When oil prices go up, we don't just feel it at the gas pump — other sectors are impacted too. Plus, why mainstream furniture has a short life span.
Segments From this episode
Aircraft orders can distort economic data. They also propel a lot of economic activity.
Their volatility can overshadow broader trends. But those orders are just the start of a long, expansive manufacturing supply chain.
High oil prices may hurt poorest Americans most
Tight global supply raises costs for industry and motorists, but for now, the pain is milder than it was during price spikes decades earlier.
Why does furniture fall apart so easily?
Furniture used to last a lifetime. Now, not so much. But how did we get here?
Federal firefighters may soon face a pay cut
Funds earmarked for the force's temporary raise last year are running out, as firefighters deal with longer wildfire seasons and more severe fires caused by climate change.
How much will college cost? A new initiative wants to make it clear.
More than 360 schools have committed to the initiative, but thousands in the U.S. haven't. That will make comparison shopping hard.
Ramping up for the holidays at the chocolate shoppe
A check in with Kristin Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine about recent consumer habits at her chocolate shoppe.
Music from the episode
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats
Losing Control Poolside
Folds dryhope
Saint Ivy Beach Fossils
A Matter Of Fact Bibio
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer