Feeling the oil-flation?
Sep 27, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
When oil prices go up, we don't just feel it at the gas pump — other sectors are impacted too. Plus, why mainstream furniture has a short life span.

Segments From this episode

Aircraft orders can distort economic data. They also propel a lot of economic activity.

by Justin Ho
Sep 27, 2023
Their volatility can overshadow broader trends. But those orders are just the start of a long, expansive manufacturing supply chain.
While aircraft orders jump around month to month, the supply chain, which involves thousands of companies, never stops.
Juliette Michel/AFP via Getty Images
High oil prices may hurt poorest Americans most

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 27, 2023
Tight global supply raises costs for industry and motorists, but for now, the pain is milder than it was during price spikes decades earlier.
Gasoline prices in Burbank, California, last week.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why does furniture fall apart so easily?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Sep 27, 2023
Furniture used to last a lifetime. Now, not so much. But how did we get here?
"A great place to buy long-lasting furniture is a vintage furniture store, right? The proof is in the pudding that it's well made because it's lasting long enough for you to be able to purchase it right now," said Washington Post reporter Rachel Kurzius.
jozzeppe/Getty Images
Federal firefighters may soon face a pay cut

by Savannah Maher
Sep 27, 2023
Funds earmarked for the force's temporary raise last year are running out, as firefighters deal with longer wildfire seasons and more severe fires caused by climate change.
Firefighters douse a blaze during a California wildfire in 2018. Federal firefighters may soon face steep pay cuts as funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law runs out.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
How much will college cost? A new initiative wants to make it clear.

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 27, 2023
More than 360 schools have committed to the initiative, but thousands in the U.S. haven't. That will make comparison shopping hard.
People gather on a quad at the University of Virginia. UVA is one of more than 360 colleges that have committed to being more transparent with potential students about the net price of attendance.
Daxia Rojas/AFP via Getty Images)
Ramping up for the holidays at the chocolate shoppe

by Sarah Leeson

A check in with Kristin Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine about recent consumer habits at her chocolate shoppe.

Music from the episode

Headlines (Feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats
Losing Control Poolside
Folds dryhope
Saint Ivy Beach Fossils
A Matter Of Fact Bibio

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

