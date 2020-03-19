As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 19, 2020
Even traders are working from home because of COVID-19
Plus, the state of mental health benefits, economic impacts of the 1918 Spanish flu and a conversation with "World War Z" author Max Brooks.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
The benefits of being on the trading floor
The NYSE is going to electronic trading temporarily to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Nasdaq CEO: "The plumbing of the markets are working very, very well"
Adena Friedman explains why markets should stay open, despite all the volatility.
Shopping in a pandemic: "Everything is gone but gluten-free pasta."
From empty shelves, to "help wanted" signs, listeners chime in about what they're seeing at the store.
How zombie apocalypse writer Max Brooks views the COVID-19 crisis
Author Max brooks has drawn inspiration for his books about the zombie apocalypse from public health crises.
