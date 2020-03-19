Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

Even traders are working from home because of COVID-19
Mar 19, 2020

Plus, the state of mental health benefits, economic impacts of the 1918 Spanish flu and a conversation with "World War Z" author Max Brooks.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

The benefits of being on the trading floor

by Justin Ho Mar 19, 2020
The NYSE is going to electronic trading temporarily to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The floor of the New York Stock Exchange will be without its nearly 400 traders Monday.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Nasdaq CEO: "The plumbing of the markets are working very, very well"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban Mar 19, 2020
Adena Friedman explains why markets should stay open, despite all the volatility.
Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, advocates keeping markets open during volatility.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Shopping in a pandemic: "Everything is gone but gluten-free pasta."

by Bennett Purser Mar 19, 2020
From empty shelves, to "help wanted" signs, listeners chime in about what they're seeing at the store.
"Shelves were totally empty," said Kelly Kaletsky, a Marketplace listener in Columbus, Ohio.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
How zombie apocalypse writer Max Brooks views the COVID-19 crisis

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 19, 2020
Author Max brooks has drawn inspiration for his books about the zombie apocalypse from public health crises.
Max Brooks at Comic-Con in 2011.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ginger on the Wind Monster Rally
Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White) Beyoncé, Jack White
Pidelo Aitor Iriberri, Iñaki Iriberri
Dig This Hocus Pocus
Hunnybee Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Mad Solange, Lil Wayne
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
