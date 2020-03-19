Shopping in a pandemic: “Everything is gone but gluten-free pasta.”

One part of the economy that’s not slowing down with the COVID-19 outbreak is the grocery business. With long lines weaving around empty shelves, we asked some loyal “Marketplace” listeners about what they saw at the grocery store this week.

Some saved money by buying in bulk from local butcher shops. Others had to get higher-priced organic and specialty items … that’s all that was left.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.

