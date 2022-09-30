Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Even economists can’t make sense of this economy
Sep 30, 2022

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Consumer spending is robust despite high inflation, and that's throwing a lot of economists for a loop. Plus, relief supplies to Puerto Rico were delayed because of a 100-year-old law.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez about the Bank of England’s market interventions, the latest figures from the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and more.
The economy is acting weird. Not even economists can fully say why.

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 30, 2022
There are many contradictory economic trends these days, and history isn't providing its usual hints about what will happen next.
Despite high inflation, consumer spending is still robust. That's throwing a lot of economists for a loop.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Delayed relief shipments to Puerto Rico rekindle debate over a century-old shipping law

by Andy Uhler
Sep 30, 2022
The Jones Act requires that only U.S. ships carry goods between U.S. ports. It also raises costs in Puerto Rico and elsewhere.
People waited to get gasoline in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20. A temporary waiver of the Jones Act is allowing new fuel shipments to be delivered.
Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
The film industry needs customs brokers too

by Sean McHenry
Sep 30, 2022
Olivia Van Dyke, CEO of Film Logic Customs Brokers, talks about the unique challenges of shipping the things that make movie magic happen.
"We ship camera equipment, we ship props, wardrobe, sound equipment," said Olivia Van Dyke of Film Logic Customs Brokers.
Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images
How do we make roads and bridges more resilient?

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 30, 2022
As climate change causes more destruction, the upfront costs of upgrading infrastructure may pay off in the long run.
Major bridges in Florida were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, including the Sanibel Causeway, above. The damage cut off thousands of residents from the mainland.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Surging energy costs push British businesses to the brink

by Victoria Craig
Sep 30, 2022
The U.K.'s rate of business failure has climbed far above pre-pandemic levels as economic uncertainty reigns.
Energy-intensive businesses like bakeries are suffering energy price shocks. Above, workers at Sourdough Sophia in London.
Victoria Craig/BBC
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

