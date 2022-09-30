This weekend only, get our new Marketplace zip up hoodie when you donate $8/month instead of $16/month. Don’t wait — this offer ends at midnight Sunday!
Even economists can’t make sense of this economy
Consumer spending is robust despite high inflation, and that's throwing a lot of economists for a loop. Plus, relief supplies to Puerto Rico were delayed because of a 100-year-old law.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez about the Bank of England’s market interventions, the latest figures from the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and more.
The economy is acting weird. Not even economists can fully say why.
There are many contradictory economic trends these days, and history isn't providing its usual hints about what will happen next.
Delayed relief shipments to Puerto Rico rekindle debate over a century-old shipping law
The Jones Act requires that only U.S. ships carry goods between U.S. ports. It also raises costs in Puerto Rico and elsewhere.
The film industry needs customs brokers too
Olivia Van Dyke, CEO of Film Logic Customs Brokers, talks about the unique challenges of shipping the things that make movie magic happen.
How do we make roads and bridges more resilient?
As climate change causes more destruction, the upfront costs of upgrading infrastructure may pay off in the long run.
Surging energy costs push British businesses to the brink
The U.K.'s rate of business failure has climbed far above pre-pandemic levels as economic uncertainty reigns.
