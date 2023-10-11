EV subsidies are about to get simpler
In January, buyers can apply the electric vehicle tax credit upfront at a dealer. Plus, making hidden apartment fees transparent.
What can the September PPI tell us about being a business owner right now?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal covers the September Producer Price Index and checks in with a few small business owners to see if their costs have changed.
Birkenstock IPO stumbles out of the gate
The maker of sensible sandals has been around for 250 years. So why did it go public now?
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
The goal: Make buying an electric vehicle more attractive and simpler.
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
The laws are aimed at closing wage gaps within and between companies. But not all workplaces seem to want transparency.
FTC proposes new rule to increase transparency around junk fees
One area particularly hard hit by these extra charges: apartment rent. And the fees aren't always disclosed before tenants sign the lease.
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
The Department of the Interior says it's adapting the law to better serve an evolving Native art economy. Traditional artists fear the update could open the door to mass-production and corporate abuse.
