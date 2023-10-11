My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

EV subsidies are about to get simpler
Oct 11, 2023

EV subsidies are about to get simpler

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In January, buyers can apply the electric vehicle tax credit upfront at a dealer. Plus, making hidden apartment fees transparent.

Segments From this episode

What can the September PPI tell us about being a business owner right now?

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal covers the September Producer Price Index and checks in with a few small business owners to see if their costs have changed.

EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 11, 2023
The goal: Make buying an electric vehicle more attractive and simpler.
The instant rebate for electric vehicles coming in January is meant to make EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt, above, more attractive to buyers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant

by Henry Epp
Oct 11, 2023
The laws are aimed at closing wage gaps within and between companies. But not all workplaces seem to want transparency.
For transparency laws to work, job seekers should only apply to companies that are transparent about wages, says Aaron Terrazas at Glassdoor.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
FTC proposes new rule to increase transparency around junk fees

by Samantha Fields
Oct 11, 2023
One area particularly hard hit by these extra charges: apartment rent. And the fees aren't always disclosed before tenants sign the lease.
The proposed FTC rule would require landlords and management companies to tell prospective tenants about extra fees, like for filing online maintenance requests or calculating each apartment’s share of the utilities, before they sign a lease.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?

by Savannah Maher
Oct 11, 2023
The Department of the Interior says it's adapting the law to better serve an evolving Native art economy. Traditional artists fear the update could open the door to mass-production and corporate abuse.
A Navajo woman weaves a traditional rug. Non-Native artists and businesses who falsely market art as “Native-made” face fines of up to $250,000 or jail time under IACA
Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

