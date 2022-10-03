For Europe, natural gas itself isn’t the problem. It’s the supply chain.
Europe wants to stockpile natural gas imports, but there are big hurdles. Plus, the climate crisis could make coal pollution worse.
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
Businesses are scaling back their expectations for 2023 accordingly.
Europe would love to stockpile U.S. natural gas. Shipping bottlenecks stand in the way.
There aren't enough ships to carry liquefied natural gas, nor enough port facilities to load and unload it.
Study finds persistent coal ash pollution in lakes
Climate events like more intense hurricanes are spreading the byproduct of burning coal to water used for drinking and recreation.
This Tennessee library can offer more services — when it pays as much as McDonald's
“We don't have enough people to add new things," like social services, says the director of the Marshall County Memorial system.
How retailers are trying to beat forecasts of a slower holiday season
Stores are luring shoppers with unique items or running early sales.
Napa Valley's vineyards are in "climate crisis," winemaker says
Between heat waves, droughts and wildfires, the grapes of California's wine region are suffering nature's wrath. Producers are trying to adapt.
