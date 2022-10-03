Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎵 Donate any amount today and download 5 different Marketplace ringtones 🎵 Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
For Europe, natural gas itself isn’t the problem. It’s the supply chain.
Oct 3, 2022

For Europe, natural gas itself isn’t the problem. It’s the supply chain.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Workers in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, build a pipeline for transporting natural gas from the new, nearby liquefied natural gas terminal to the Etzel underground storage facility. David Hecker/Getty Images
Europe wants to stockpile natural gas imports, but there are big hurdles. Plus, the climate crisis could make coal pollution worse.

Segments From this episode

Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 3, 2022
Businesses are scaling back their expectations for 2023 accordingly.
Though demand for things like new cars proved a boon to manufacturing during the pandemic, companies have begun to budget more conservatively amid rising interest rates.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Europe would love to stockpile U.S. natural gas. Shipping bottlenecks stand in the way.

by Andy Uhler
Oct 3, 2022
There aren't enough ships to carry liquefied natural gas, nor enough port facilities to load and unload it.
A liquefied natural gas terminal being built in Germany. Europe has a limited number of port facilities to load and unload LNG.
Focke Strangmann/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Study finds persistent coal ash pollution in lakes

by Lily Jamali
Oct 3, 2022
Climate events like more intense hurricanes are spreading the byproduct of burning coal to water used for drinking and recreation.
The coal ash left behind when coal is burned for electricity contains carcinogens and neurotoxins. Wind turbines, like the one above, are favored as an alternative by advocates of battling climate change and reducing pollution.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

This Tennessee library can offer more services — when it pays as much as McDonald's

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Oct 3, 2022
“We don't have enough people to add new things," like social services, says the director of the Marshall County Memorial system.
"We have people who come to the library who need help with housing or help with food," says Jennifer Pearson, director of the Marshall County Memorial Library System.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How retailers are trying to beat forecasts of a slower holiday season

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 3, 2022
Stores are luring shoppers with unique items or running early sales.
Shoppers in a mall during last year's holiday season. Amid projections of soft consumer sales, retailers are starting promotions earlier than ever.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Napa Valley's vineyards are in "climate crisis," winemaker says

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Oct 3, 2022
Between heat waves, droughts and wildfires, the grapes of California's wine region are suffering nature's wrath. Producers are trying to adapt.
The climate crisis, which worsens drought and wildfires, is changing agriculture. That includes vineyards.
Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:50 PM PDT
17:36
4:27 PM PDT
25:43
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:58 AM PDT
7:32
2:36 AM PDT
4:41
Sep 29, 2022
2:55
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
How retailers are trying to beat forecasts of a slower holiday season
How retailers are trying to beat forecasts of a slower holiday season
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where do your donations at the checkout register go? 