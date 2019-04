The costs of living in an oil-based economy

April 25, 2019

The number of the day is 75. Dollars, that is — it's the price Brent crude oil passed today before settling a bit lower by the end of the day. You might have noticed higher prices at the pump this year, but gas isn't the only thing that will get more expensive if this trend keeps up with new sanctions on Iran. We break it down. Plus: The big, nerdy business of "The Avengers" and gamer fashion.