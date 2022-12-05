End of an era for a strong dollar
The greenback has lost half its gains for the year in the past month or so. What's changed? Plus, a record year for farm profits, even though input costs are up.
Segments From this episode
A weakening dollar is good news for exporters, bad news for importers
The greenback's strength has made it tough for U.S. businesses to compete overseas.
Ending hunger a battle on many fronts, over many months, says CEO of Feeding America
Inflation, supply chain problems and wealth disparities remain barriers to solving hunger, says Claire Babineaux-Fontenot of Feeding America.
Farm income projected to rise again
The USDA anticipates high commodity prices and other factors will push U.S. farm income up nearly 14% for 2022 over last year.
After years of watching movies at home, are audiences ready to return to theaters?
There have been only 66 films in wide release so far this year, down more than a third from this point in 2019, according to Comscore.
At The Sports Bra in Portland, it's all women's sports, all the time
"All we were doing was changing the channel," says Jenny Nguyen, founder and owner of The Sports Bra.
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Taylor Jenkins learned the hard way that the Phoenix area had become a top destination for those leaving expensive coastal cities.
