End of an era for a strong dollar
Dec 5, 2022

End of an era for a strong dollar

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
The greenback has lost half its gains for the year in the past month or so. What's changed? Plus, a record year for farm profits, even though input costs are up.

Segments From this episode

A weakening dollar is good news for exporters, bad news for importers

by Justin Ho
Dec 5, 2022
The greenback's strength has made it tough for U.S. businesses to compete overseas.
While some American exporters are already benefiting from the weakening dollar, it's making imports pricier. Above, the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 16.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ending hunger a battle on many fronts, over many months, says CEO of Feeding America

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Dec 5, 2022
Inflation, supply chain problems and wealth disparities remain barriers to solving hunger, says Claire Babineaux-Fontenot of Feeding America.
Residents of Bronx, New York, received food donations in September. "Making meaningful, sustainable progress by the end of this decade is doable. We have to choose to do it," says Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Farm income projected to rise again

by Savannah Maher
Dec 5, 2022
The USDA anticipates high commodity prices and other factors will push U.S. farm income up nearly 14% for 2022 over last year.
The war in Ukraine caused a global grain shortage that drove up prices for wheat, soybeans and corn.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
After years of watching movies at home, are audiences ready to return to theaters?

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 5, 2022
There have been only 66 films in wide release so far this year, down more than a third from this point in 2019, according to Comscore.
Studios are trying to predict what audiences want — to watch movies at home or in the theater.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
At The Sports Bra in Portland, it's all women's sports, all the time

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Dec 5, 2022
"All we were doing was changing the channel," says Jenny Nguyen, founder and owner of The Sports Bra.
The interior of The Sports Bra, a bar in Portland, Oregon, which shows off flags and paraphernalia from a variety of women's teams.
Courtesy Shannon Dupre
Adventures in Housing

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

by Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 5, 2022
Taylor Jenkins learned the hard way that the Phoenix area had become a top destination for those leaving expensive coastal cities.
Taylor Jenkins moved to Arizona from the San Francisco Bay Area in search of more affordable housing, but she struggled to find it there. Above, Jenkins in Arizona.
Courtesy Taylor Jenkins
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

