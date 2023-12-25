Eating out is gonna cost you
Mainly because restaurants spend way more on labor than grocery stores do. Plus, Canada's plan to implement a digital services tax.
Segments From this episode
Restaurants outpacing grocery stores when it comes to inflation
Supermarkets and restaurants business relies on selling food. So why are prices rising more in the latter?
When politicians visit diners, who are they trying to reach?
Diners are often romanticized as democratic restaurants, but are they really for everyone?
Candy cane producers feel the bite of rising sugar prices
With Christmas approaching, candy canes are hanging from trees around the United States. But producing the sugar that goes in them is becoming more expensive — pushing up prices at the register.
Canada's planning to impose a digital services tax. The U.S. government is not amused.
Washington wants to wait for a global agreement. Ottawa doesn't.
Music from the episode
The team
