Holiday ShoppingMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Eating out is gonna cost you
Dec 25, 2023

Eating out is gonna cost you

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
miniseries/Getty Images
Mainly because restaurants spend way more on labor than grocery stores do. Plus, Canada's plan to implement a digital services tax.

Segments From this episode

Restaurants outpacing grocery stores when it comes to inflation

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 25, 2023
Supermarkets and restaurants business relies on selling food. So why are prices rising more in the latter?
On average, labor costs eat up about 30% of a restaurant’s gross revenue.
Spiderplay/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When politicians visit diners, who are they trying to reach?

by Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry
Dec 25, 2023
Diners are often romanticized as democratic restaurants, but are they really for everyone?
Before dropping out of the race in October, former US Vice President Mike Pence (left) visited a New Hampshire diner while campaigning to become the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Candy cane producers feel the bite of rising sugar prices

by Erin Delmore
Dec 20, 2023
With Christmas approaching, candy canes are hanging from trees around the United States. But producing the sugar that goes in them is becoming more expensive — pushing up prices at the register.
Reporter Erin Delmore and candy store owner Dave Giambri (middle) mold candy canes.
Courtesy BBC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Canada's planning to impose a digital services tax. The U.S. government is not amused.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 25, 2023
Washington wants to wait for a global agreement. Ottawa doesn't.
There are worries that tensions between the U.S. and Canada over the digital tax could turn into a trade war.
George Rose/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Plastic People Four Tet
Peach Fuzz Caamp
Explore, Be Curious Cloudkicker
Emotion in Motion - 2018 Remaster Naked Eyes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:21 PM PST
29:33
7:27 AM PST
7:13
2:59 AM PST
11:01
Dec 22, 2023
1:05
Dec 22, 2023
43:54
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
When politicians visit diners, who are they trying to reach?
When politicians visit diners, who are they trying to reach?
What happens to your Christmas tree after the holidays? 
I've Always Wondered ...
What happens to your Christmas tree after the holidays? 
Restaurants outpacing grocery stores when it comes to inflation
Restaurants outpacing grocery stores when it comes to inflation
Medicare expands mental health coverage
Medicare expands mental health coverage