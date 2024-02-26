Credit card fee feud
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Retailers are sick of rising credit card fees. Banks say the fees have stayed pretty much the same.
Segments From this episode
It's gonna be a big week for economic data
Everything from homes prices to the Fed’s favorite inflation measurement are coming out. David Vera at Cal-State Fresno and Nicole Cervi at Wells Fargo explain what they’ll be watching for.
Years later, pandemic purchases trigger buyer's remorse
From outdoor heaters to exercise equipment to homes, people made purchases they now regret.
Why do we measure consumers' feelings?
Consumer sentiment and confidence indexes are used in forecasting, which influences planning and investment. But feelings can be tricky.
The fees war between retailers and credit card companies is heating up
Merchants paid $126 billion in credit card fees in 2022, up 20% from the year before. The pushback is playing out in lobbying campaigns and Congress.
Behind the scenes, this gift store is rolling with the inflation punches
We check in with Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leelanau, Michigan, about how her winter is going.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer