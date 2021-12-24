Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
COVID-19 mitigations are straining school nurses
Dec 23, 2021

COVID-19 mitigations are straining school nurses

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll also hear why Americans are saving less after stashing funds away for a year and a half and look at the spiral of debt a taxi medallion can bring.

Segments From this episode

We're back to saving less

by Matt Levin
Dec 23, 2021
The personal savings rate dropped in November to its lowest level since December 2017.
After squirreling away money at the heights of the pandemic, Americans are reverting back to their pre-COVID spending habits.
skynesher via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Airlines ask CDC to cut quarantine times for vaccinated staff

by Lily Jamali
Dec 23, 2021
They say reducing the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five after a positive COVID-19 test result would ease staffing shortages.
The CDC hasn't relaxed quarantine guidelines since the start of the pandemic, which is posing a problem for airlines during the busy holiday travel season.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

School nurses are stretched thin during the pandemic

by Susie An
Dec 23, 2021
School nurses are attending to COVID-19 protocols on top of their regular duties of keeping students physically and emotionally healthy.
On top of their daily duties dealing with sick children, school nurses are taking care of COVID-19 protocols like testing and contact tracing.
kali9 via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

After 18 months on lists of Black-owned businesses, her clothing company is "leveling out"

by Andie Corban
Dec 23, 2021
Aliya Wanek's clothing line is still more popular than it was in 2019, so she reduced her hours at her day job.
Aliya Wanek now works part-time as a speech therapist to devote more time to her clothing business.
Photo courtesy Aliya Wanek
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When driving a yellow cab means going into the red

From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," we hear from New York City's Dalip Singh, a cab driver, about how his ticket to the middle class turned out to be a lending scam.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The economics of indie music streaming

by Emily Fox
Dec 23, 2021
Musicians depend on high streaming volume to make a living when they're paid as little as .0032 cents a stream.
Ruby Room Recordings’ producer, engineer and songwriter Elan Wright, left, listens to the mix of a new song with with musician Mark Diamond.
Emily Fox
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Battlefields Misun
Dawn Rise Colton Bryan
French Letter J-Walk
Patience Tame Impala
Favorite Song Sinkane

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:16 PM PST
26:15
7:18 AM PST
7:50
1:49 PM PST
1:50
2:16 AM PST
7:37
Dec 21, 2021
35:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Gig workers pay a human price for being managed by algorithms
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
Gig workers pay a human price for being managed by algorithms
What might the extended pause on federal student loan repayment mean for borrowers?
What might the extended pause on federal student loan repayment mean for borrowers?
Consumer confidence rises, undeterred by omicron
COVID-19
Consumer confidence rises, undeterred by omicron
COVID testing's rocky start led to long lines, limited access today
COVID-19
COVID testing's rocky start led to long lines, limited access today