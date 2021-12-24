COVID-19 mitigations are straining school nurses
We'll also hear why Americans are saving less after stashing funds away for a year and a half and look at the spiral of debt a taxi medallion can bring.
Segments From this episode
We're back to saving less
The personal savings rate dropped in November to its lowest level since December 2017.
Airlines ask CDC to cut quarantine times for vaccinated staff
They say reducing the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five after a positive COVID-19 test result would ease staffing shortages.
School nurses are stretched thin during the pandemic
School nurses are attending to COVID-19 protocols on top of their regular duties of keeping students physically and emotionally healthy.
After 18 months on lists of Black-owned businesses, her clothing company is "leveling out"
Aliya Wanek's clothing line is still more popular than it was in 2019, so she reduced her hours at her day job.
When driving a yellow cab means going into the red
From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," we hear from New York City's Dalip Singh, a cab driver, about how his ticket to the middle class turned out to be a lending scam.
The economics of indie music streaming
Musicians depend on high streaming volume to make a living when they're paid as little as .0032 cents a stream.
