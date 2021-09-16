Could the housing market maybe be going back to normal?
Also: Dispatches from three small retailers across the country, the economic impacts of AUKUS and visits to Portland's micro restaurants.
Segments From this episode
Housing market shows signs of normalizing
Homes are staying on the market a few more days. Plus, there are more new listings and fewer bidding wars.
Why doesn't homeowners insurance cover flood damage?
Short answer: Flooding cost insurance companies too much money, so the federal government stepped in.
From kitchen-sharing to food carts, some small-scale food purveyors are thriving
These entrepreneurs are meeting demand from patrons who are having second thoughts about dining out but still want a break from cooking.
Music from the episode
Heartbeats The Knife
Slow Drag Georgia Anne Muldrow
Plate Richard Houghten
The Cup Stacker Vulfpeck
Closer Project Pablo, Patrick Holland
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer