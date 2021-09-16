Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Could the housing market maybe be going back to normal?
Sep 16, 2021

Could the housing market maybe be going back to normal?

Also: Dispatches from three small retailers across the country, the economic impacts of AUKUS and visits to Portland's micro restaurants.

Segments From this episode

Housing market shows signs of normalizing

by Amy Scott
Sep 16, 2021
Homes are staying on the market a few more days. Plus, there are more new listings and fewer bidding wars.
The real estate market is finally easing up a bit, improving the position of buyers. Houses are staying on the market longer, and there are more new listings.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Why doesn't homeowners insurance cover flood damage?

by Samantha Fields
Sep 16, 2021
Short answer: Flooding cost insurance companies too much money, so the federal government stepped in.
River water floods the front of a home in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Covering flood damage proved to be a money loser for the insurance industry.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
From kitchen-sharing to food carts, some small-scale food purveyors are thriving

by Katia Riddle
Sep 16, 2021
These entrepreneurs are meeting demand from patrons who are having second thoughts about dining out but still want a break from cooking.
Pizza maker Jerry Benedetto has a one-person business making and selling pizzas. He takes orders once weekly for about 100 pizzas —and sells out in three to five minutes, he said.
Katia Riddle
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Slow Drag Georgia Anne Muldrow
Plate Richard Houghten
The Cup Stacker Vulfpeck
Closer Project Pablo, Patrick Holland
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

