Consumers curb their spending
As consumers rein in purchases, how will they spend, and how will businesses respond? Plus, freelancers welcome a delayed tax-reporting rule.
Segments From this episode
Why consumers are pulling back on spending
A New York Fed survey shows consumers are cutting back. But inflation means they're paying more for the same stuff.
As discretionary spending slows, retailers try to make themselves essential
Here's how one small business is adapting to the changing consumer climate.
What if we told you inflation was back to its target rate?
When we focus on recent months rather than year-on-year increases, inflation numbers look pretty good, says economist Alan Blinder.
The IRS delays a tax-reporting rule for peer-to-peer apps. Freelancers are relieved.
Peer-to-peer apps have become a lifeline for small businesses. But many formerly under-the-table cash transactions now leave a digital trail.
With more Brits retiring early, the Bank of England warns of a shrinking workforce — and rising inflation
A surge in the number of early retirees threatens to prolong inflation in the U.K.
3 real estate agents on the cooling U.S. housing market
“I don’t know what this year is going to bring,” said one experienced Montana agent.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer