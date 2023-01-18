Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Consumers curb their spending
Jan 17, 2023

Consumers curb their spending

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
As consumers rein in purchases, how will they spend, and how will businesses respond? Plus, freelancers welcome a delayed tax-reporting rule.

Segments From this episode

Why consumers are pulling back on spending

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 17, 2023
A New York Fed survey shows consumers are cutting back. But inflation means they're paying more for the same stuff.
Consumer spending peaked over the summer and has been falling ever since, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As discretionary spending slows, retailers try to make themselves essential

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 17, 2023
Here's how one small business is adapting to the changing consumer climate.
Pricier items like furniture tend to be put on hold when households budgets are strained, said AlixPartners' Sonia Lapinsky. Above, a shopper at a Houston Ikea.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What if we told you inflation was back to its target rate?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jan 17, 2023
When we focus on recent months rather than year-on-year increases, inflation numbers look pretty good, says economist Alan Blinder.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, above, isn't ready to declare victory over inflation yet, says economist Alan Blinder.
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The IRS delays a tax-reporting rule for peer-to-peer apps. Freelancers are relieved.

by Savannah Maher
Jan 17, 2023
Peer-to-peer apps have become a lifeline for small businesses. But many formerly under-the-table cash transactions now leave a digital trail. 
Small businesses that use peer-to-peer payment services like Cash App or Venmo and take in more than $600 will receive a 1099 form starting next year.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Afterpay
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

With more Brits retiring early, the Bank of England warns of a shrinking workforce — and rising inflation

by Stephen Beard
Jan 17, 2023
A surge in the number of early retirees threatens to prolong inflation in the U.K.
The Bank of England, seen above, warns that a shrinking workforce and prolonged labor shortages could drive up inflation.
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

3 real estate agents on the cooling U.S. housing market

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 17, 2023
“I don’t know what this year is going to bring,” said one experienced Montana agent.
After a sizzling few years, there's a chill in the U.S. housing market, and mortgage rates have been volatile. Above, downtown Truckee, California.
Courtesy David Westall
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:39 PM PST
25:48
5:16 PM PST
29:19
1:43 PM PST
1:50
7:20 AM PST
7:24
3:28 AM PST
9:14
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why consumers are pulling back on spending
Why consumers are pulling back on spending
Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate
Marketplace Tech
Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate
The IRS delays a tax-reporting rule for peer-to-peer apps. Freelancers are relieved.
The IRS delays a tax-reporting rule for peer-to-peer apps. Freelancers are relieved.
3 real estate agents on the cooling U.S. housing market
Adventures in Housing
3 real estate agents on the cooling U.S. housing market