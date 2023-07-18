This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Confused by the economy right now? So are economists.
Jul 18, 2023

Getty Images
Plus, we'll talk with economics BA, former teen idol and new author Ben McKenzie about why Hollywood fell hard for crypto. 

Segments From this episode

The U.S. may still avoid a recession, retail sales indicate

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 18, 2023
Retail sales were soft but not terrible in June. More importantly they are at least keeping up with inflation, and don't foreshadow a recession.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Homebuilders are feeling a bit more confident

by Justin Ho
Jul 18, 2023
Builders find there's high demand for new developments, but they're also finding it harder to convince banks to loan them money.
Despite increased confidence, homebuilders still face a number of challenges. One of those challenges is getting a loan.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
It's getting harder to obtain loans. That's exactly what the Fed wants.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 18, 2023
Fewer loans means less consumer spending, and less consumer spending means lower inflation.
"Most people's financial wiggle room is pretty small, even before they have to start repaying their student loan," said Matt Schulz at LendingTree.
eric1513/Getty Images
Do you find the economy confusing? So do professional economists

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 18, 2023
"We don't quite know what we're doing these days," said one economist.
Getty Images
Shelf Life

In "Easy Money," crypto's central premise is put to the test

by Ben McKenzie
Jul 18, 2023
The cryptocurrency industry seeks to create a decentralized, peer-to-peer means of exchange, but is it really just a speculative bubble?
"Cryptocurrencies are not currencies, economically speaking, because they don't do what money does," says actor and author Ben McKenzie.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Afternoon Soul Gramatick
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

