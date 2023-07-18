Confused by the economy right now? So are economists.
Plus, we'll talk with economics BA, former teen idol and new author Ben McKenzie about why Hollywood fell hard for crypto.
The U.S. may still avoid a recession, retail sales indicate
Retail sales were soft but not terrible in June. More importantly they are at least keeping up with inflation, and don't foreshadow a recession.
Homebuilders are feeling a bit more confident
Builders find there's high demand for new developments, but they're also finding it harder to convince banks to loan them money.
It's getting harder to obtain loans. That's exactly what the Fed wants.
Fewer loans means less consumer spending, and less consumer spending means lower inflation.
Do you find the economy confusing? So do professional economists
"We don't quite know what we're doing these days," said one economist.
In "Easy Money," crypto's central premise is put to the test
The cryptocurrency industry seeks to create a decentralized, peer-to-peer means of exchange, but is it really just a speculative bubble?
