Climate-friendly food is a global issue
Dec 11, 2023

Climate-friendly food is a global issue

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Solutions vary region-to-region, but climate change's affect on food production (and vice versa) is increasingly hard to ignore. Plus, central banks to discuss rate cuts this week.

Segments From this episode

This week, central banks will decide what to do (or not do) with interest rates

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 11, 2023
The Federal Reserve and others will update monetary policy, balancing inflation with the recession risk. Investors hope for rate cuts.
The European Central Bank is one of several economic policymaking agencies around the world that will meet to update their monetary strategies.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
This Tulsa sneaker shop is hoping for a last minute-rush

by Sean McHenry

After a slow November, Venita Cooper at Silhouette Sneakers & Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hopes to see plenty of traffic in December. “We did a loyalty program that we started in Q3,” said Cooper. “We’ll see how that does in the heart of our holiday season, which tends to be December. We get a lot of last-minute shoppers.”

What happened to the "magic of Macy's"?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 11, 2023
Investors are reportedly offering less than $6 billion to buy the once-iconic department store chain.
Macy's hasn't kept up with consumer shopping preferences, analysts say.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
When Amazon comes to town, rural post offices struggle to keep up with deliveries

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 11, 2023
When thousands of Amazon packages arrived overnight, it wreaked havoc on a post office in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Last year, the USPS lost $6.5 billion. Delivering for Amazon is a way the agency offsets its costs.
Daria Nipot/Getty Images
This frame shop owner is prepping for a last-minute rush

by Sean McHenry

“I’m spending a lot more hours here at the shop,” said Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve Been Framed in Detroit, Michigan. “I’m preparing for the last-minute rush. It always comes, same time of the year.”

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture has been a COP28 priority

by Savannah Maher
Dec 11, 2023
There’s been more than $3 billion pledged toward making global food systems more resilient in the face of climate change.
Food supply sustainability has been a focus at the U.N.'s climate conference, COP28.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Wyoming is an EV charging desert. Federal money could help, but the state isn't so sure

by Caitlin Tan
Dec 11, 2023
There's an electric vehicle charging desert in Wyoming and private businesses are taking matters into their own hands. The state remains hesitant.
Pinedale Mayor Matt Murdock and OtterSpace President Mike Yin stand in front of the company’s new EV charger just a block off main street. It charges vehicles in about 30 minutes — before this, there was only one charger in town just for Teslas and it took eight hours for a full charge.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
Orders are picking up at this Jackson, Mississippi record store

by Sean McHenry

People are coming in, they’re buying record players, they’re buying speakers for the record players,” said Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi. “I’m just hoping to keep that momentum going.”

Music from the episode

Call Foreign Exchange
Natural Green Blazo
Around You Wiobui
Still Grimey Grizz Magz
Shell Snake Monster Rally
Shell Teebs
Glowing Light Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

