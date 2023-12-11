Climate-friendly food is a global issue
This week, central banks will decide what to do (or not do) with interest rates
This Tulsa sneaker shop is hoping for a last minute-rush
After a slow November, Venita Cooper at Silhouette Sneakers & Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hopes to see plenty of traffic in December. “We did a loyalty program that we started in Q3,” said Cooper. “We’ll see how that does in the heart of our holiday season, which tends to be December. We get a lot of last-minute shoppers.”
What happened to the "magic of Macy's"?
When Amazon comes to town, rural post offices struggle to keep up with deliveries
This frame shop owner is prepping for a last-minute rush
“I’m spending a lot more hours here at the shop,” said Eric Vaughn, owner of Eric’s I’ve Been Framed in Detroit, Michigan. “I’m preparing for the last-minute rush. It always comes, same time of the year.”
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture has been a COP28 priority
Wyoming is an EV charging desert. Federal money could help, but the state isn't so sure
Orders are picking up at this Jackson, Mississippi record store
“People are coming in, they’re buying record players, they’re buying speakers for the record players,” said Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi. “I’m just hoping to keep that momentum going.”