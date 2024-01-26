Cha-ching! Can you hear the economy growing?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We're still spending. Plus, the divide in consumer sentiment, home sale profits fall and a new book on racism in medicine.
Segments From this episode
"I think we've landed softly"
The economy has slowed in some important ways. Wendy Edelberg of The Hamilton Project doesn’t want to jinx it, but it looks like the economy has made a “soft landing.”
What drove the strong growth in GDP at the end of 2023? Consumer spending.
Nostalgia, cold weather and an uptick in business travel have been good news for three Baltimore businesses.
How's the economy doing?
Sentiment has improved. But the difference in opinion between high and lower earners is wide right now. Grand Canyon wide.
Profits from sales of median-price homes fell slightly last year, but are still pretty huge
People who sold a median-price home last year made more than $120,000 in profit on a typical sale, according to a new report out today from the property data company ATTOM.
In "Legacy," a physician explores the obstacles keeping Black Americans out of medicine
Doctor and author Uché Blackstock describes the influence her mother had over her career in an excerpt from her book.
Music from the episode
"What You Need" KAYTRANADA
"Do It" Chloe x Halle
"Cream on Chrome" Ratatat
"Weird Fishes/Arpeggi" Radiohead
"Lower the Heavens" The Donkeys
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer