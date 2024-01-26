My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Cha-ching! Can you hear the economy growing?
Jan 25, 2024

Cha-ching! Can you hear the economy growing?

The bump in GDP reflects increased consumer spending on goods and services.
We're still spending. Plus, the divide in consumer sentiment, home sale profits fall and a new book on racism in medicine.

Segments From this episode

"I think we've landed softly"

The economy has slowed in some important ways. Wendy Edelberg of The Hamilton Project doesn’t want to jinx it, but it looks like the economy has made a “soft landing.”

What drove the strong growth in GDP at the end of 2023? Consumer spending.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 25, 2024
Nostalgia, cold weather and an uptick in business travel have been good news for three Baltimore businesses.
The bump in GDP reflects increased consumer spending on goods and services.
LumiNola/Getty Images
How's the economy doing?

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 25, 2024
Sentiment has improved. But the difference in opinion between high and lower earners is wide right now. Grand Canyon wide.
Morning Consult's new consumer sentiment poll shows a growing divide between high and low earners.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Profits from sales of median-price homes fell slightly last year, but are still pretty huge

by Samantha Fields
Jan 25, 2024
People who sold a median-price home last year made more than $120,000 in profit on a typical sale, according to a new report out today from the property data company ATTOM.
High home sale profits might be a sign that the market is starting to normalize.
George Rose/Getty Images
Shelf Life

In "Legacy," a physician explores the obstacles keeping Black Americans out of medicine

by Uché Blackstock
Jan 25, 2024
Doctor and author Uché Blackstock describes the influence her mother had over her career in an excerpt from her book.
Uché Blackstock, left, stands with her mother, Dale Blackstock, and twin sister, Oni Blackstock. They were the first Black mother-daughter legacies to graduate from Harvard Medical School.
Courtesy Uché Blackstock
Music from the episode

"What You Need" KAYTRANADA
"Do It" Chloe x Halle
"Cream on Chrome" Ratatat
"Weird Fishes/Arpeggi" Radiohead
"Lower the Heavens" The Donkeys

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

