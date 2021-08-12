With census data comes redistricting fights — and lots of spending
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on the show: Dr. Leana Wen talks about public health's link to the economy, a restauranteur discusses her next chapter and Biden pleads with OPEC.
Segments From this episode
Why politicians have little sway over gas prices
In an attempt to moderate gas and oil prices, Biden has asked OPEC to increase production, despite it being a function of market forces.
Release of 2020 census data starts countdown to congressional redistricting
Redrawing congressional maps is an expensive process — one that will shape U.S. politics for the next 10 years.
COVID closed Philadelphia's Poi Dog, but the sauces and recipes remain
Kiki Aranita closed her restaurant after the city shut down. A year later, she's still making Hawaiian food and building the brand.
Why public health and the economy are inextricably linked
Read an excerpt from a new book by former emergency room physician and former Baltimore Health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen.
Notes from a 10-year-old entrepreneur
From Marketplace's "Million Bazillion," we hear from Luca, who started his own flower business for Mother's Day.
Music from the episode
Pink + White Frank Ocean
Worst Comes To Worst Dilated Peoples
Embrace Goldroom, Ariela Jacobs
Toad Lick East Forest
All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the Rapper, Knox Fortune
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer