Can we ever get good news?
In this economy, it's hard to say. Plus, developing countries are drowning in debt, according to a World Bank report.
Segments From this episode
Is "good news" good news for the economy right now?
When inflation was high, good news for workers could be bad news for prices. But it looks like the labor market is in better balance.
Non-store retail sales grew more than 10% since last November
$1.2 trillion was spent outside of brick-and-mortar stores this year — much of it online. Here's some of the trends shaping e-commerce spending.
World Bank: Record debt hurting developing countries
Low and middle-income nations spent $443.5 billion on principal and interest in 2022, says global lender. Many defaulted in recent years.
Buying a house? Want to know if it floods? It might be hard to find out.
A growing number of states, including New York and New Jersey, are passing flood disclosure laws. But many still don’t have them.
Music store manager wants to make the store a “meaningful place of business”
Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center in Wheaton, Maryland saw record demand after the pandemic up until 2022. Now, general manager Adam Levin is looking to provide services that the brands he sells do not.
