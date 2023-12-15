How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Can we ever get good news?
Dec 14, 2023

Can we ever get good news?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
In this economy, it's hard to say. Plus, developing countries are drowning in debt, according to a World Bank report.

Segments From this episode

Is "good news" good news for the economy right now?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 14, 2023
When inflation was high, good news for workers could be bad news for prices. But it looks like the labor market is in better balance.
Strong labor market data — in other words, good news for workers — could keep the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy where it is, which would be good news for savers but bad news for borrowers.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Non-store retail sales grew more than 10% since last November

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 14, 2023
$1.2 trillion was spent outside of brick-and-mortar stores this year — much of it online. Here's some of the trends shaping e-commerce spending.
Non-retail sales — mostly online shopping — grew by more than 10% year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department.
Poike/Getty Images
World Bank: Record debt hurting developing countries

by Savannah Maher
Dec 14, 2023
Low and middle-income nations spent $443.5 billion on principal and interest in 2022, says global lender. Many defaulted in recent years.
In the last three years, countries defaulted on their debt 18 times, according to the World Bank.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Buying a house? Want to know if it floods? It might be hard to find out.

by Samantha Fields
Dec 14, 2023
A growing number of states, including New York and New Jersey, are passing flood disclosure laws. But many still don’t have them.
Damaged and destroyed items in Flushing, Queens from Hurricane Ida-related flooding in 2021. Sellers in New York state are not required to disclose flood history, but that will change in March when a new law goes into effect.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
Music store manager wants to make the store a “meaningful place of business”

by Richard Cunningham
Dec 14, 2023
Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center in Wheaton, Maryland saw record demand after the pandemic up until 2022. Now, general manager Adam Levin is looking to provide services that the brands he sells do not.
In 2021, Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center experienced a huge pandemic surge. The story now is a bit different.
Kunihito Ikeda/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat, SZA
Progressive Progress Howard Harper-Barnes
Chevalier Bulltoe Totorro
Level of Concern Twenty One Pilots

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

