“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

When we heard from Adam Levin, general manager of Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center in Wheaton, Maryland back in 2021, he was dealing with record demand levels as stores began to reopen. Now that demand has slowed a bit, Adam is looking to make Chuck Levin’s a “meaningful place of business” beyond selling products.

“We fix the guitars, we set them up, you know? There’s all these other other things that you know now as we kind of go into this new world, that’s where we have to shine,” Levin says. “It’s been a wild ride so far, and it’s it’s not over yet. It’s gonna get harder before it gets easier.”

To hear the full story, press the media player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.