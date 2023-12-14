How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now

Music store manager wants to make the store a “meaningful place of business”

Richard Cunningham Dec 14, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In 2021, Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center experienced a huge pandemic surge. The story now is a bit different. Kunihito Ikeda/Getty Images

Music store manager wants to make the store a “meaningful place of business”

Richard Cunningham Dec 14, 2023
Heard on:
In 2021, Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center experienced a huge pandemic surge. The story now is a bit different. Kunihito Ikeda/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

When we heard from Adam Levin, general manager of Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center in Wheaton, Maryland back in 2021, he was dealing with record demand levels as stores began to reopen. Now that demand has slowed a bit, Adam is looking to make Chuck Levin’s a “meaningful place of business” beyond selling products.

“We fix the guitars, we set them up, you know? There’s all these other other things that you know now as we kind of go into this new world, that’s where we have to shine,” Levin says. “It’s been a wild ride so far, and it’s it’s not over yet. It’s gonna get harder before it gets easier.”

To hear the full story, press the media player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:02 PM PST
27:19
8:20 AM PST
1:05
8:08 AM PST
6:17
3:08 AM PST
10:08
Dec 13, 2023
1:22
Dec 12, 2023
26:07
Dec 8, 2023
17:58
Is "good news" good news for the economy right now?
Is "good news" good news for the economy right now?
World Bank: Record debt hurting developing countries
World Bank: Record debt hurting developing countries
Buying a house? Want to know if it floods? It might be hard to find out.
Buying a house? Want to know if it floods? It might be hard to find out.
Inside Malaysia's $100 billion "ghost city"
Inside Malaysia's $100 billion "ghost city"