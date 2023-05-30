Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Businesses are flocking to suburbia
May 30, 2023

Businesses are flocking to suburbia

Al Drago/Getty Images
Instead of popping up in downtown centers, businesses are opening in the surrounding areas. We also hear from a woman seeking stability in postgrad life.

Segments From this episode

People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says

by Stephanie Hughes
May 30, 2023
People in that age group have less time left to earn or save money for retirement and have had more time to accrue debt.
In some ways, how you feel about the economy in your 60s and 70s depends on how things went in earlier decades. 
Chainarong Prasertthai/Getty Images
New businesses are popping up in "donuts" of downtowns

by Justin Ho
May 30, 2023
A lot of people started new businesses after the onset of the pandemic. That number has stayed high, in part because many businesses are popping up outside of traditional downtown urban cores.
Populations in the suburbs are growing faster than in urban cores, according to an analysis of Census data by the Brookings Institution. This is one reason many new businesses are opening up in neighborhoods that surround downtowns.
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
The Saudis are buying up Russian diesel — and selling more of the stuff they produce themselves

by Lily Jamali
May 30, 2023
The kingdom's actions are not a violation of sanctions.
Saudi Arabia is now buying roughly180,000 barrels of Russian diesel every day. Above, a refinery in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

The Class of 2023 enters the workforce

by Livi Burdette
May 30, 2023
As the job market starts to cool, young grads are learning the ropes.
Zoe Bennett graduated from the University of Alabama in May, and will be starting a new job as an environmental engineer in June.
Courtesy of Zoe Bennett
