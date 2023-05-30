Businesses are flocking to suburbia
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Instead of popping up in downtown centers, businesses are opening in the surrounding areas. We also hear from a woman seeking stability in postgrad life.
Segments From this episode
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
People in that age group have less time left to earn or save money for retirement and have had more time to accrue debt.
New businesses are popping up in "donuts" of downtowns
A lot of people started new businesses after the onset of the pandemic. That number has stayed high, in part because many businesses are popping up outside of traditional downtown urban cores.
The Saudis are buying up Russian diesel — and selling more of the stuff they produce themselves
The kingdom's actions are not a violation of sanctions.
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce
As the job market starts to cool, young grads are learning the ropes.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer