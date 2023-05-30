Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
My Economy

The Class of 2023 enters the workforce

Livi Burdette May 30, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Zoe Bennett graduated from the University of Alabama in May, and will be starting a new job as an environmental engineer in June. Courtesy of Zoe Bennett
My Economy

The Class of 2023 enters the workforce

Livi Burdette May 30, 2023
Heard on:
Zoe Bennett graduated from the University of Alabama in May, and will be starting a new job as an environmental engineer in June. Courtesy of Zoe Bennett
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Members of Gen Z have been graduating college for a couple years now, but this year, it’s even more dramatic — most new grads were born in or after the year 2000. In true digital-native fashion, entering the workforce for the first time means finding guidance on the job search and salary transparency in the form of TikTok videos. 

“I don’t think I ever had a professor or a mentor or club or anyone really talk about numbers very much,” says Zoe Bennett, a recent graduate of the University of Alabama. “So there’s only so many places that people talk about that, and I guess TikTok’s one of them, for better or worse.”

Bennett, who is originally from Portland, Oregon, will be starting work as an environmental engineer at International Paper in Rome, Georgia. She’s hoping to find stability in her new life post-graduation. 

“It sounds dramatic, but there is something about going to work every day, going home, and doing it all again that’s intimidating,” she says. “I’m hoping that I have a balanced life.”

To listen to more of Bennett’s story, use the media player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:18 PM PDT
27:02
3:27 PM PDT
28:29
1:46 PM PDT
1:50
7:38 AM PDT
8:36
3:00 AM PDT
19:06
May 30, 2023
9:48
May 26, 2023
18:56
International tourists are coming back to the U.S. ... slowly
International tourists are coming back to the U.S. ... slowly
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
Finding Your Place
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce
My Economy
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce