Does your business need a loan? Banks aren’t your only option.
Nonbank lending is a $1.4 trillion business in the U.S. Plus, the rights of nature in legal proceedings.
Lending by nonbanks is now a trillion-dollar business
Small and medium-size businesses are increasingly getting loans from nonbank entities like hedge funds or private equity firms.
A new wave of office downsizing could hit this year
Commercial leases are typically five years or longer, so those who signed before the pandemic might be making exit plans.
U.S. agricultural trade deficit could grow to record high
Food exports are doing well, but imports are up. The strong dollar is part of the equation.
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
Washington state is suing to block the supermarket deal and the FTC and several state attorneys general have raised antitrust concerns.
