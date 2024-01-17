Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Jan 16, 2024

Does your business need a loan? Banks aren’t your only option.

hailshadow/Getty Images
Nonbank lending is a $1.4 trillion business in the U.S. Plus, the rights of nature in legal proceedings.

Lending by nonbanks is now a trillion-dollar business

by Matt Levin
Jan 16, 2024
Small and medium-size businesses are increasingly getting loans from nonbank entities like hedge funds or private equity firms.
Getty Images
A new wave of office downsizing could hit this year

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 16, 2024
Commercial leases are typically five years or longer, so those who signed before the pandemic might be making exit plans.
A recent survey of 500 businesses found three-quarters of them plan to shrink their offices this year, according to data from Robin, a flexible work software platform.
Portra/Getty Images
U.S. agricultural trade deficit could grow to record high

by Will Bauer
Jan 16, 2024
Food exports are doing well, but imports are up. The strong dollar is part of the equation.
For the third time in five years, the U.S. will import more agricultural products than it exports. Above, a Cargill worker blows excess soybeans off the top of a river barge and closes the barge’s loading lids.
Tristen Rouse/STLPR
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned

by Savannah Maher
Jan 16, 2024
Washington state is suing to block the supermarket deal and the FTC and several state attorneys general have raised antitrust concerns.
The proposed Kroger-Albertsons combination has drawn pushback from the Federal Trade Commission and several state attorneys general over antitrust concerns.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

