Bring on the drama, Jay Powell
All the world's a stage, but the Fed chair isn't merely a player. He's the star.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about the Federal Reserve’s credibility, the political economy and more with Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Courtenay Brown at Axios for the Weekly Wrap.
As higher-income households do more shopping at Walmart, the store is stocking fancier brands
The fluorescent lit aisles of big box stores don’t scream luxury. But for certain items, consumers just don’t care.
Forward-looking economic indicators turn positive
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index turned positive in February for the first time since February 2022. That's a sign that the economy will avoid a recession this year, even if it slows down.
Think of the US Fed Chair as the economy’s "Iron Throne"
Don’t let the tranquil tone and technical language fool you — the stakes at the Federal Reserve are higher than anything in Westeros.
The key to growing EV adoption is cars with lower sticker prices. They may be on their way.
A Chinese automaker has announced a model for less than $10,000. And Ford says it's committed to a $25,000 electric.
