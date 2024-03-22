Bytes: Week in ReviewSkin in the GameMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Bring on the drama, Jay Powell
Mar 22, 2024

Bring on the drama, Jay Powell

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
All the world's a stage, but the Fed chair isn't merely a player. He's the star.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about the Federal Reserve’s credibility, the political economy and more with Kate Davidson at Bloomberg and Courtenay Brown at Axios for the Weekly Wrap.

As higher-income households do more shopping at Walmart, the store is stocking fancier brands

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 22, 2024
The fluorescent lit aisles of big box stores don’t scream luxury. But for certain items, consumers just don’t care.
The fluorescent lit aisles of big box stores don't scream luxury. But for certain items, consumers just don't care.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Forward-looking economic indicators turn positive

by Justin Ho
Mar 22, 2024
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index turned positive in February for the first time since February 2022. That's a sign that the economy will avoid a recession this year, even if it slows down.
Stock prices, manufacturing orders, credit availability and other indicators all give us hints about future economic activity.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Think of the US Fed Chair as the economy’s "Iron Throne"

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Mar 22, 2024
Don’t let the tranquil tone and technical language fool you — the stakes at the Federal Reserve are higher than anything in Westeros.
Over two years, Jerome Powell raised interest rates 11 times, a move intended to bring down inflation, but that also hit the housing market like a thousand angry dragons.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The key to growing EV adoption is cars with lower sticker prices. They may be on their way.

by Henry Epp
Mar 22, 2024
A Chinese automaker has announced a model for less than $10,000. And Ford says it's committed to a $25,000 electric.
“The problem with the market at the moment is that there’s a void of vehicles priced below $35,000. And there are plenty of buyers who want them,” says Sam Fiorani with AutoForecast Solutions.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Hell N Back" Bakar
"Equinox Desire" J-Walk
"The World is Ours" Funky DL
"Hard to Say Goodbye" Washed Out

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

