Big banks and Big Tech get recession-ready
Oct 18, 2022

Big banks and Big Tech get recession-ready

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Banks are squirreling away extra funds to cover bad loans, while tech companies are scaling back staffing levels.

Why banks are setting aside cash to cover bad loans

by Justin Ho
Oct 18, 2022
When the economy starts looking scary, bank executives have to make a judgment call about their outstanding loans.
Banks are setting aside extra money in case of a recession, which could lead to loan defaults. Think of it like hoarding acorns for winter.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Microsoft layoffs may signal a broader tech downturn

by Lily Jamali
Oct 18, 2022
Other tech companies are also cutting jobs and scaling back recruitment after years of rapid hiring.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Supply chain snarls finally show signs of easing

by Matt Levin
Oct 18, 2022
A combination of slowing demand and better management means ports aren't as backed up as they used to be.
Congested ports and exorbitant shipping prices are beginning to cool from pandemic highs.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Should the U.K. government nationalize the wind?

by Stephen Beard
Oct 18, 2022
The opposition Labour Party recently proposed a publicly owned company to invest in renewable energy.
Offshore wind power supplies roughly 14% of the U.K.'s electricity needs yet the British government owns little of its generating output.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Church? Apartments? As youth population drops, developers reimagine schools

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 18, 2022
Following the 2008 recession, people had fewer kids. Now, districts need fewer schools and are selling them to people with big dreams.
A potential buyer looks out the window of the empty library in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary/Middle School in northwest Baltimore, which has been closed since 2020.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Is traveling to Instagram-famous vacation spots ever worth the money?

by Kimberly Adams and Anais Amin
Oct 18, 2022
"You'll have so much more fun going somewhere else that is more catered to you," says Rebecca Jennings of Vox.
Don't limit your travel research to Instagram.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

