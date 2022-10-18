Big banks and Big Tech get recession-ready
Banks are squirreling away extra funds to cover bad loans, while tech companies are scaling back staffing levels.
Segments From this episode
Why banks are setting aside cash to cover bad loans
When the economy starts looking scary, bank executives have to make a judgment call about their outstanding loans.
Microsoft layoffs may signal a broader tech downturn
Other tech companies are also cutting jobs and scaling back recruitment after years of rapid hiring.
Supply chain snarls finally show signs of easing
A combination of slowing demand and better management means ports aren't as backed up as they used to be.
Should the U.K. government nationalize the wind?
The opposition Labour Party recently proposed a publicly owned company to invest in renewable energy.
Church? Apartments? As youth population drops, developers reimagine schools
Following the 2008 recession, people had fewer kids. Now, districts need fewer schools and are selling them to people with big dreams.
Is traveling to Instagram-famous vacation spots ever worth the money?
"You'll have so much more fun going somewhere else that is more catered to you," says Rebecca Jennings of Vox.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer