Biden’s release of oil reserves is unlikely to ease gas prices
Also on today's show: What fall blockbuster releases mean for a Nashville theater and how the shipping container revolutionized global trade.
Segments From this episode
Biden's release from petroleum reserve probably won't move gas prices
They're high because oil producers aren't ramping up supply quickly enough.
Malls turn to luxury retailers
Retail centers in wealthy neighborhoods with high-end shops have survived, but middle- and lower-tier malls may struggle.
How the shipping container revolutionized freight and trade
Before the shipping container, goods were manually loaded into barrels and wooden creates.
Mexican border town residents resilient despite pandemic isolation
When the border closed between Big Bend National Park and Boquillas in 2020, it separated residents from their main source of income.
Zoom is part of the business model for some pandemic-era entrepreneurs
Zoom's earnings beat expectations, though some businesses are trying to move away from the platform. Others rely on it.
An independent movie theater eyes “momentum” heading into 2022
“It really is beginning to look — dare I say it — a little normal,” said the executive director of Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre.
