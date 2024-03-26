My EconomySkin in the GameBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Baltimore bridge collapse a jolt to commerce
Mar 26, 2024

Baltimore bridge collapse a jolt to commerce

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
It's paralyzed the city's port, an important link in the U.S. supply chain. Plus, CHIPS Act funding is giving new life to a 1950s-era manufacturing plant in Vermont.

Segments From this episode

Supply chains already feel the pinch as collapsed bridge blocks Baltimore's port

by Justin Ho
Mar 26, 2024
And there's no telling how long it'll take to reopen the port. Other East Coast ports will have to handle some of the shipping traffic.
The cargo ship Dali reported losing power before it struck a column on the Francis Scott Key bridge.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Should the US raise the retirement age?

by Matt Levin
Mar 26, 2024
Larry Fink, head of the largest money manager in the world, suggested in an investor letter that the retirement age should be higher because of longer life expectancies. But is that realistic?
Larry Fink, the head of BlackRock — the largest money lender in the world — suggested in an investor letter Monday that we should maybe consider pushing up the retirement age.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Mar 26, 2024
It's paralyzed the city's port, an important link in the U.S. supply chain. Plus, CHIPS Act funding is giving new life to a 1950s-era manufacturing plant in Vermont.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
With CHIPS Act money, the Biden administration bets an old plant can make new chips

by Henry Epp
Mar 26, 2024
A Vermont facility built in the 1950s is getting a shot at making semiconductors for smartphones and electric vehicles.
A 1950s-era facility built by IBM and now owned by GlobalFoundries is set to receive upgrades, funded partly by $125 million from the CHIPS Act.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
Why are computer orders holding up so well?

by Samantha Fields
Mar 26, 2024
Consumers replacing devices bought early in the pandemic and enthusiasm for AI capabilities partly account for the healthy figures.
On average, people buy new computers every three years or so, says Janet Tang at AlixPartners.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Government contracting helps tribal economies diversify

by Savannah Maher
Mar 26, 2024
The pandemic shut down some Native gaming and tourism enterprises. But federal contracting has been growing.
Government contracting became attractive to tribes that were struggling as their traditional revenue streams dried up during the pandemic, says Lillian Sparks Robinson, CEO of Wopila Consulting. 
Courtesy NCAIED
Music from the episode

Perfect Circle Nujabes
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
See You Leave RJD2
Komorebi Craft Spell
Notion Tash Sultana
It Is What It Is Blood Orange

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

