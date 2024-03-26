Baltimore bridge collapse a jolt to commerce
It's paralyzed the city's port, an important link in the U.S. supply chain. Plus, CHIPS Act funding is giving new life to a 1950s-era manufacturing plant in Vermont.
Supply chains already feel the pinch as collapsed bridge blocks Baltimore's port
And there's no telling how long it'll take to reopen the port. Other East Coast ports will have to handle some of the shipping traffic.
Should the US raise the retirement age?
Larry Fink, head of the largest money manager in the world, suggested in an investor letter that the retirement age should be higher because of longer life expectancies. But is that realistic?
With CHIPS Act money, the Biden administration bets an old plant can make new chips
A Vermont facility built in the 1950s is getting a shot at making semiconductors for smartphones and electric vehicles.
Why are computer orders holding up so well?
Consumers replacing devices bought early in the pandemic and enthusiasm for AI capabilities partly account for the healthy figures.
Government contracting helps tribal economies diversify
The pandemic shut down some Native gaming and tourism enterprises. But federal contracting has been growing.
Perfect Circle Nujabes
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
See You Leave RJD2
Komorebi Craft Spell
Notion Tash Sultana
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer