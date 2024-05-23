Bad housing news comes in threes
New and existing home sales are down, as is homebuilder confidence. Plus, how much money Olympic and Paralympic athletes need to get to Paris.
Segments From this episode
High interest rates have frozen the real estate market. When will it thaw?
Mortgage rates have popped back up above 7%, sales have fallen and builder sentiment is down. 5% would get things moving, per one economist.
Major retailers lower prices as competition heats up
Target and Walmart are among the outlets competing for the dollars of consumers who may have reached the limit of what they will pay.
Now that pandemic SNAP benefits have ended, many scramble for food
The number of Americans facing food insecurity has increased. People are turning to food pantries, soup kitchens and each other.
First GE, now DuPont. Corporate deconglomeration is having a moment.
DuPont said it will split into three companies focused on water, electronics and chemicals. Investors and antitrust officials may be watching.
For many Olympians and Paralympians, the path to Paris is self-funded
It's up to many athletes to pay for the bulk of training, coaching, travel, equipment and other expenses on the road to Paris.
Before, he built nuclear detectors. Now, he's making cowboy boots.
Steve Christo runs a custom boot shop in Virginia. "I thought, 'If I can build nuclear detectors, I should be able to make a boot,'" he said.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer