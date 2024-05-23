Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Bad housing news comes in threes
May 23, 2024

Bad housing news comes in threes

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
New and existing home sales are down, as is homebuilder confidence. Plus, how much money Olympic and Paralympic athletes need to get to Paris.

Segments From this episode

High interest rates have frozen the real estate market. When will it thaw?

by Mitchell Hartman
May 23, 2024
Mortgage rates have popped back up above 7%, sales have fallen and builder sentiment is down. 5% would get things moving, per one economist.
Mortgage rates above 7% weigh on the housing market. Buyers can’t afford the high monthly payments, and sellers don’t want to move and give up their cheap loans.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Major retailers lower prices as competition heats up

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 23, 2024
Target and Walmart are among the outlets competing for the dollars of consumers who may have reached the limit of what they will pay.
"We've made price cuts on 1,500 frequently shopped items," Target CEO Brian Cornell told investors.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Now that pandemic SNAP benefits have ended, many scramble for food

by Stacey Vanek Smith
May 23, 2024
The number of Americans facing food insecurity has increased. People are turning to food pantries, soup kitchens and each other.
When emergency nutrition assistance expired, millions of Americans suddenly had hundreds of dollars less per month for food. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
First GE, now DuPont. Corporate deconglomeration is having a moment.

by Daniel Ackerman
May 23, 2024
DuPont said it will split into three companies focused on water, electronics and chemicals. Investors and antitrust officials may be watching.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
For many Olympians and Paralympians, the path to Paris is self-funded

by Henry Epp
May 23, 2024
It's up to many athletes to pay for the bulk of training, coaching, travel, equipment and other expenses on the road to Paris.
Ben Washburne and his Paralympic teammates practice on the Charles River in Boston. Washburne juggles training with a full-time job.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
My Economy

Before, he built nuclear detectors. Now, he's making cowboy boots.

by Sofia Terenzio
May 23, 2024
Steve Christo runs a custom boot shop in Virginia. "I thought, 'If I can build nuclear detectors, I should be able to make a boot,'" he said.
Christo works with clients to take their measurements and select leathers as part of his custom boot-making.
Courtesy Christo
