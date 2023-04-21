The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

As some retailers retreat, others pounce
Apr 21, 2023

As some retailers retreat, others pounce

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Stores like Ikea and Costco are expanding their footprints while others are cutting back. What gives? Plus, a dip in big banks’ deposits.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about debt ceiling brinkmanship, the U.S. economic relationship with China and more.
Why are Ikea and Costco expanding as other retailers close stores and lay off staff?

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 21, 2023
Opening new stores may be a way for some retailers to position themselves for both a downturn and a recovery.
Someone who once shopped at Crate & Barrel may now feel more comfortable on an Ikea budget, which could partially explain the retailer's expansion plan.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
What will the end of the pause on student loan payments mean for retailers?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 21, 2023
Discretionary spending may decline as people add those payments back into their budgets.
When payment obligations resume as expected this year, discretionary spending could dip and affect big-box retailers and local bistros alike.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

After last month's bank failures, big banks' deposits are falling again

by Justin Ho
Apr 21, 2023
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had a lot of depositors worried about their own banks. While many moved their depositors to bigger institutions, bank deposits have been trending downward overall.
Up until the SVB and Signature Bank failures last month, banks had been losing deposits for about a year. Itamar Dreschler of the Wharton School said as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, banks hadn’t really been doing the same for depositors.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

mountain Elijah Who
Lost Frank Ocean
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Yin and Yang Uyama Hiroto
Lost Girl Noelle GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

