As some retailers retreat, others pounce
Stores like Ikea and Costco are expanding their footprints while others are cutting back. What gives? Plus, a dip in big banks’ deposits.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about debt ceiling brinkmanship, the U.S. economic relationship with China and more.
Why are Ikea and Costco expanding as other retailers close stores and lay off staff?
Opening new stores may be a way for some retailers to position themselves for both a downturn and a recovery.
What will the end of the pause on student loan payments mean for retailers?
Discretionary spending may decline as people add those payments back into their budgets.
After last month's bank failures, big banks' deposits are falling again
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had a lot of depositors worried about their own banks. While many moved their depositors to bigger institutions, bank deposits have been trending downward overall.
Music from the episode
mountain Elijah Who
Lost Frank Ocean
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Yin and Yang Uyama Hiroto
Lost Girl Noelle GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer