Are we there yet? How about now?

The Chicago Fed chief on inflation-cooling measures and consumer sentiment. Plus, ChatGPT makes hiring extra-tricky.
Segments From this episode
"Has there ever been a bigger gap" between economic mood and actual numbers? Chicago Fed chair asks
Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee on the consumer sentiment disconnect, and what happens if interest rates stay high for too long.
Corporate profits have been trending down. That's what the Federal Reserve wants to see.
It means interest rate hikes are having the intended effect. Tapering consumer demand and high labor costs are weighing on earnings.
What are corporate boards of directors supposed to do, exactly?
And what do medieval times have to do with it?
ChatGPT makes job applications a breeze — that's the challenge
The AI chatbot makes it easy to send out multitudes of resumes. The tsunami makes it hard for employers to sort through candidates.
Chemicals are a big business in the U.S., but here's why the sector is getting squeezed
Lower demand for many products made from chemicals plus too much inventory results in rough times for chemical manufacturers.
Music from the episode
Air Pockets Mocky
Roma Fade Andrew Bird
Running Back To You The Juan Maclean
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
reflection eternal Nujabes
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer