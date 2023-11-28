Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Are we there yet? How about now?
Nov 28, 2023

Are we there yet? How about now?

Jetlinerimages/Getty Images
The Chicago Fed chief on inflation-cooling measures and consumer sentiment. Plus, ChatGPT makes hiring extra-tricky.

Segments From this episode

"Has there ever been a bigger gap" between economic mood and actual numbers? Chicago Fed chair asks

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Nov 28, 2023
Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee on the consumer sentiment disconnect, and what happens if interest rates stay high for too long.
Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Corporate profits have been trending down. That's what the Federal Reserve wants to see.

by Justin Ho
Nov 28, 2023
It means interest rate hikes are having the intended effect. Tapering consumer demand and high labor costs are weighing on earnings.
Corporate profits are feeling the effects of high interest rates and labor costs as well as weaker consumer demand.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
What are corporate boards of directors supposed to do, exactly?

by Matt Levin
Nov 28, 2023
And what do medieval times have to do with it?
The average Fortune 500 company has a board of about 11 members, give or take.
FangXiaNuo/Getty Images
ChatGPT makes job applications a breeze — that's the challenge

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 28, 2023
The AI chatbot makes it easy to send out multitudes of resumes. The tsunami makes it hard for employers to sort through candidates.
ChatGPT can help people apply to multitudes of jobs by tailoring resumes to meet the requirements of each role.
Rawpixel/Getty Images
Chemicals are a big business in the U.S., but here's why the sector is getting squeezed

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 28, 2023
Lower demand for many products made from chemicals plus too much inventory results in rough times for chemical manufacturers.
Demand for products made with chemicals, from PPE to home improvement materials, was way up during the pandemic. Now that demand is falling, chemical manufacturers are adjusting inventory levels.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

Air Pockets Mocky
Roma Fade Andrew Bird
Running Back To You The Juan Maclean
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
reflection eternal Nujabes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

