Another round of lockdowns
Nov 16, 2020

Another round of lockdowns

On today's show: We check in with the small businesses preparing for another round of stay-at-home orders. Later, a look at the odds of a free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom.

COVID-19

How small businesses are bracing for a COVID winter — or not

by Erika Beras
Nov 16, 2020
Many that survived the shutdowns in the spring have a strategy, while others fear they just won't make it.
A bar in Manhattan sells to-go cocktails at the beginning of the pandemic. Small businesses are preparing for another round of lockdowns, as the virus continues to surge across the country.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
Cardboard boxes in high demand this holiday season

by Marielle Segarra
Nov 16, 2020
Online sales are expected to surge this year because of the pandemic. And that means retailers need a lot more boxes.
A postal worker monitors packages at a processing and distribution center in April in Oakland, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Conservatives flock to Parler, social media app funded by GOP donor Mercer

by Scott Tong
Nov 16, 2020
One issue for influencers is that joining a perceived ideological site like Parler could turn off some online fans.
In the past week, the number of people using Parler has rocketed to more than 8 million.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Elections 2020

Will Biden give the U.K. a free trade deal?

by Stephen Beard
Nov 16, 2020
President Donald Trump promised Britain a free trade deal after Brexit; Joe Biden's administration may be less forthcoming.
Britain may face a much harder task extracting a trade deal from Joe Biden's administration than Donald Trump's. Above, the president-elect speaks at a press conference on Nov. 9 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What you need to know about “austerity”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 16, 2020
Calls for austerity likely slowed the economic recovery from the Great Recession. Could that happen again?
Government spending during a recession needs to be like "turning into a skid," said economist J.W. Mason. "When your tax revenue is falling, you need to pick up the spending."
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
United States of Work: Gaile Harrell

On this segment of our ongoing series "United States of Work," we hear from Gaile Harrell in Ashburn, Virginia, about counting ballots during the 2020 election.
Music from the episode

Greatest City Poolside
Big Game Everything Everything
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
