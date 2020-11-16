Nov 16, 2020
Another round of lockdowns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: We check in with the small businesses preparing for another round of stay-at-home orders. Later, a look at the odds of a free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
How small businesses are bracing for a COVID winter — or not
Many that survived the shutdowns in the spring have a strategy, while others fear they just won't make it.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Cardboard boxes in high demand this holiday season
Online sales are expected to surge this year because of the pandemic. And that means retailers need a lot more boxes.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Conservatives flock to Parler, social media app funded by GOP donor Mercer
One issue for influencers is that joining a perceived ideological site like Parler could turn off some online fans.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Will Biden give the U.K. a free trade deal?
President Donald Trump promised Britain a free trade deal after Brexit; Joe Biden's administration may be less forthcoming.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
What you need to know about “austerity”
Calls for austerity likely slowed the economic recovery from the Great Recession. Could that happen again?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
United States of Work: Gaile Harrell
On this segment of our ongoing series "United States of Work," we hear from Gaile Harrell in Ashburn, Virginia, about counting ballots during the 2020 election.
Music from the episode
Greatest City Poolside
Big Game Everything Everything
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer