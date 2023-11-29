Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

An oil exec hosting COP28? Surprise!
Nov 29, 2023

An oil exec hosting COP28? Surprise!

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
World leaders will try to sell the switch to clean energy in a country that depends on fossil fuel extraction. Plus, Varda Space Industries wants to make medicine in zero gravity.

Segments From this episode

The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 29, 2023
We spent more over the holiday, but we bought less — thanks to inflation.
While consumers spent a couple percent more this Black Friday weekend than last, they didn’t necessarily buy more.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
“Low Earth orbit is now open for business”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 29, 2023
This is how Varda Space Industries hopes to commercialize manufacturing in space.
Will Bruey, CEO and co-founder of Varda Space Industries and Wendy Shimata, VP of Autonomous Systems observe Varda’s spacecraft as it orbits Earth.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
EVs and hybrids drive 18% of car sales, doubling market share since 2021

by Samantha Fields
Nov 29, 2023
Price dips and and an expansion of models to choose from contributed to the boost in third-quarter purchases.
Some car companies, like Honda, are making more hybrid models available, says Stephanie Brinley at S&P Global Mobility.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air

by Henry Epp
Nov 29, 2023
And the leader of the COP28 gathering is the CEO of a giant oil company. Will those fossil fuel ties compromise the outcome?
The CEO of a fossil fuel company will host this year's COP28. "It's like the CEO of a cigarette company presiding over a conference on lung cancer and its treatment," says Andreas Sieber, with climate non-profit 350.org.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Told You SO Paramore
STYLE Tatsuya Maruyama
The Wad Vels Trio
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

