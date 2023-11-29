An oil exec hosting COP28? Surprise!
World leaders will try to sell the switch to clean energy in a country that depends on fossil fuel extraction. Plus, Varda Space Industries wants to make medicine in zero gravity.
The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing
We spent more over the holiday, but we bought less — thanks to inflation.
“Low Earth orbit is now open for business”
This is how Varda Space Industries hopes to commercialize manufacturing in space.
EVs and hybrids drive 18% of car sales, doubling market share since 2021
Price dips and and an expansion of models to choose from contributed to the boost in third-quarter purchases.
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air
And the leader of the COP28 gathering is the CEO of a giant oil company. Will those fossil fuel ties compromise the outcome?
