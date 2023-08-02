An economic vibe shift?
Is it time to stop all this recession talk? Then, looking at how banks are thinking about the Federal Reserve's new payment service.
Segments From this episode
Inflation moderates in manufacturing and job market
As supply chains normalize and labor demand slackens, prices and wages are cooling off.
AI likely to make voice assistants smarter
Google aims to “supercharge” Google Assistant with the same tech that underlies ChatGPT, which could boost communication.
Superconductor breakthrough claims draw interest and skepticism
Claims of a room-temperature superconductor have gone viral, but others' earlier claims to have achieved this have been debunked.
The Federal Reserve could help instant payments catch on
Many small banks have been hesitant to offer instant payments, even though they’ve been available for years. But the central bank’s FedNow service could cause more banks to give instant payments a try.
Getting private scholarships for college doesn’t necessarily mean a reduced bill
Sometimes schools will take private scholarship money and subtract that from its institutional grant. It’s known as scholarship displacement, and a handful of states are passing laws to end it.
Music from the episode
Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
California Sunset Poolside
Lost Girl Noelle (Deltarune) GlitchxCity, DJ Cutman
Call The Foreign Exchange
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
Shark Smile Big Thief
Superposition Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer