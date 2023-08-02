Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
An economic vibe shift?
Aug 2, 2023

An economic vibe shift?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Is it time to stop all this recession talk? Then, looking at how banks are thinking about the Federal Reserve's new payment service.

Segments From this episode

Inflation moderates in manufacturing and job market

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 2, 2023
As supply chains normalize and labor demand slackens, prices and wages are cooling off.
The easing of inflation is especially visible in vehicle production, said Garrett Nelson at CFRA.
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

AI likely to make voice assistants smarter

by Matt Levin
Aug 2, 2023
Google aims to “supercharge” Google Assistant with the same tech that underlies ChatGPT, which could boost communication.
Programs like Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri still have problems understanding exactly what people say, but artificial intelligence may improve their functionality.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Superconductor breakthrough claims draw interest and skepticism

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 2, 2023
Claims of a room-temperature superconductor have gone viral, but others' earlier claims to have achieved this have been debunked.
A superconductor chilled to a very cold temperature levitates under magnets. It's called the Meissner effect.
iStock/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Federal Reserve could help instant payments catch on

by Justin Ho
Aug 2, 2023
Many small banks have been hesitant to offer instant payments, even though they’ve been available for years. But the central bank’s FedNow service could cause more banks to give instant payments a try.
A couple of weeks ago, the Federal Reserve launched FedNow, a new payment service that allows people to send and receive money instantly.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Getting private scholarships for college doesn’t necessarily mean a reduced bill

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 2, 2023
Sometimes schools will take private scholarship money and subtract that from its institutional grant. It’s known as scholarship displacement, and a handful of states are passing laws to end it.
Sometimes schools will take private scholarship money and subtract that from its institutional grant, a practice known as scholarship displacement.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
California Sunset Poolside
Lost Girl Noelle (Deltarune) GlitchxCity, DJ Cutman
Call The Foreign Exchange
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
Shark Smile Big Thief
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:12 PM PDT
27:50
7:40 AM PDT
7:44
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
3:14 AM PDT
9:36
Aug 1, 2023
26:20
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
An economic vibe shift?
Marketplace
An economic vibe shift?
Job-seekers lowball salary asks at "altruistic" companies
Job-seekers lowball salary asks at "altruistic" companies
For their CEOs, UPS delivers and Disney’s the happiest place on Earth 
For their CEOs, UPS delivers and Disney’s the happiest place on Earth 
How young people are being recruited on social media to drive migrants beyond the border
Barriers to Entry
How young people are being recruited on social media to drive migrants beyond the border