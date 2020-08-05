Aug 5, 2020
America’s ‘caste system’
Plus: The market for caregivers who have survived COVID-19, the ongoing legal battle over gig worker classification and how "creative accounting" works.
Segments From this episode
Accounting in the COVID era is more subjective than ever
Companies are finding ways to soften the pandemic's blow to their bottom lines.
California court to rule on gig worker classification
The issue has big implications for workers' access to safety net benefits that have become crucial during the pandemic.
What’s CFIUS and what does it have to do with TikTok?
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States screens deals for national security risks.
For some caregiver positions, only coronavirus survivors need apply
As families turn to nannies for child care, some are screening candidates by whether they've had COVID-19, hoping they won't bring the virus into the home.
'America is an old house': Isabel Wilkerson on race and caste in America
In her new book, “Caste,” Pulitzer-Prize-winning writer Isabel Wilkerson compares America to an “old house” where “the work is never done, and you don’t expect it to be.”
