America’s ‘caste system’
Aug 5, 2020

America’s ‘caste system’

Plus: The market for caregivers who have survived COVID-19, the ongoing legal battle over gig worker classification and how "creative accounting" works.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Accounting in the COVID era is more subjective than ever

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 5, 2020
Companies are finding ways to soften the pandemic's blow to their bottom lines.
An empty Wrigley Field in Chicago on what would have been Major League Baseball's opening day. Since Disney didn't air MLB games, it didn't have to count the licensing cost in its financial results.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

California court to rule on gig worker classification

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 5, 2020
The issue has big implications for workers' access to safety net benefits that have become crucial during the pandemic.
A driver takes part in a caravan protest against Uber and Lyft in Los Angeles. For many ride-share drivers, unemployment insurance and other benefits are major issues.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
What’s CFIUS and what does it have to do with TikTok?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 5, 2020
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States screens deals for national security risks.
CFIUS will decide whether Microsoft's proposed acquisition of TikTok endangers national security.
COVID-19

For some caregiver positions, only coronavirus survivors need apply

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 5, 2020
As families turn to nannies for child care, some are screening candidates by whether they've had COVID-19, hoping they won't bring the virus into the home.
More parents are turning to child care providers who have had the coronavirus. Survivors may be immune to new infection, the thinking goes.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Shelf Life

'America is an old house': Isabel Wilkerson on race and caste in America

by Isabel Wilkerson
Aug 5, 2020
In her new book, “Caste,” Pulitzer-Prize-winning writer Isabel Wilkerson compares America to an “old house” where “the work is never done, and you don’t expect it to be.”
"When people live in an old house, they come to adjust to [its] idiosyncrasies and outright dangers," Isabel Wilkerson writes in "Caste."
Lee Celano/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Goat Head Brittany Howard
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Shells Teebs
Eple Röyksopp

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
