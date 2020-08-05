Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

What’s CFIUS and what does it have to do with TikTok?

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Aug 5, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
CFIUS will decide whether Microsoft's proposed acquisition of TikTok endangers national security.

What’s CFIUS and what does it have to do with TikTok?

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Aug 5, 2020
CFIUS will decide whether Microsoft's proposed acquisition of TikTok endangers national security.
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Microsoft’s proposal to acquire the Chinese social media company TikTok is now in the hands of an obscure government panel known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

It includes representatives from nine federal agencies, including the Treasury and Commerce departments and the Pentagon. They’ll scrutinize the deal to be sure it’s not a national security risk.

Washington loves acronyms. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is known as CFIUS.

“It’s a terrible — terrible name,” said David Hanke, a partner at the law firm Arent Fox. He said the name, and the committee, were created back in the mid-1970s because of fears that wealthy OPEC countries would buy U.S. firms. Hanke added that if CFIUS thinks an acquisition of a U.S. company could help a foreign country spy or get hold of sensitive technology, boom: The deal’s dead.

“One Wall Street executive has called CFIUS the ultimate regulatory bazooka,” Hanke said.

It’s not clear what that bazooka would be aiming at in the Microsoft-TikTok deal. James Lewis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies watched 700 TikTok videos in an effort to find out.

“Jumping in pools, riding your bike, having your mom yell at you,” he said.

Lewis said the danger isn’t the videos. It’s if China kept some control over TikTok after Microsoft bought it.

“They could choose to use TikTok as a vehicle for malicious software,” Lewis said.

Attorney Debra Gatison Hatter, a partner at Clark Hill Strasburger, said CFIUS could force limits on any remaining Chinese investment in TikTok. 

“That investor couldn’t have a board seat or could be limited in the type of information it would be able to receive,” she said.

If CFIUS nixes the deal, it would be hard for Microsoft to appeal. Courts generally don’t hear CFIUS cases because it’s a matter of national security.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
The $600-a-week unemployment aid expired, but millions are still being laid off
Unemployment 2020
The $600-a-week unemployment aid expired, but millions are still being laid off
Congress isn't just wrestling with a coronavirus relief package — it has a budget to pass, too
Congress isn't just wrestling with a coronavirus relief package — it has a budget to pass, too
4 things to know about the committee behind the Microsoft-TikTok deadline
TikTok
4 things to know about the committee behind the Microsoft-TikTok deadline
Unemployment benefits are all over the map
Unemployment 2020
Unemployment benefits are all over the map