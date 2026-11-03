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Nov 3, 2026

Companies invest big in pet food research

Jenny Gross, reporter at the New York Times, talks about the big business of pet food and what she learned about the industry during her visit to a taste testing research facility.

Retailby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
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"Seventeen billion was spent on cat food in the U.S. over the last year, and that was up 14% from the same period two years ago," says New York Times reporter Jenny Gross.
"Seventeen billion was spent on cat food in the U.S. over the last year, and that was up 14% from the same period two years ago," says New York Times reporter Jenny Gross.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

No matter how much we love them, family pets can be pretty expensive. There are the toys, beds, and leashes. Those unexpected visits to the vet. But the biggest expense of them all for pet owners? Food.

In 2026, U.S. pet owners are expected to spend almost $70 billion on pet foods and treats. That’s more than they'll spend on vet care and other services, according to the American Pet Products Association.

And as it turns out, there are full facilities dedicated to researching which kibble your pet will like best.

Jenny Gross is a reporter for the New York Times. She visited one of these facilities run by Royal Canin, a pet food company, to look into the big business of pet food.

Gross spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her reporting. To hear their conversation, use the player at the top of the page.

Furry friend finances

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