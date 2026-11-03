Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Nov 3, 2026

When it comes to the job market, love the one you're with

Quits ticked up in September, but that doesn't mean it's a good time to leave your job on a lark. Plus: Productivity, caregiving, pet food test kitchens, and a pro baseball labor dispute.

Download
When it comes to the job market, love the one you're with
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team