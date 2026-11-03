When it comes to the job market, love the one you're with

Quits ticked up in September, but that doesn't mean it's a good time to leave your job on a lark. Plus: Productivity, caregiving, pet food test kitchens, and a pro baseball labor dispute.
Productivity may still be strong, but a lack of hiring may be keeping a lid on it.
Job openings, hires and separations were little changed in September, with only a slight rise in the number of people quitting, according to the latest JOLTS report.
A year after his son's diagnosis, Ryan McCaffrey lost his job. Rather than find another one, he decided to stay home and care for his son.
It has a lot to do with procrastination. And tariffs. And a war.
Jenny Gross, reporter at the New York Times, talks about the big business of pet food and what she learned about the industry during her visit to a taste testing research facility.
Major League Baseball is veering toward a lockout in December as the players’ collective bargaining agreement expires.