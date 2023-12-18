Allow us to explain
Deflation and disinflation are different things, economically speaking. Plus, workplace trends for 2024.
Segments From this episode
Nasdaq, S&P 500 update stock lists to reflect today's market
Uber and DoorDash are in as other companies exit.
Box office mystery: Barbenheimer boomed, while "The Marvels" flopped.
When going to the movies feels like a special event, fans show up, says author Joanna Robinson.
What's the difference between disinflation and deflation?
Inflation has fallen sharply in the last year and a half, but prices haven't come down. Economists say that's not a bad thing.
He always wanted to be a pilot. Now he's training to become one.
Adam Kephart of Poulsbo, Washington, went from government employee to coffee barista to flight instructor. His next stop:? airline pilot.
How Kickstarter became a marketing tool for board games
Crowdfunding helps publishers generate buzz for new games, driving sales of deluxe copies.
Music from the episode
The Adults Are Talking The Strokes
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Just A Memory Dirty Art Club
summer party 3019 In Love With a Ghost
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer