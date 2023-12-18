Financially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Allow us to explain
Dec 18, 2023

Allow us to explain

Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Image
Deflation and disinflation are different things, economically speaking. Plus, workplace trends for 2024.

Segments From this episode

Nasdaq, S&P 500 update stock lists to reflect today's market

by Savannah Maher
Dec 18, 2023
Uber and DoorDash are in as other companies exit.
Food delivery companies Uber and DoorDash joined major stock market indexes Monday.
hapabapa/Getty Images
Box office mystery: Barbenheimer boomed, while "The Marvels" flopped.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 18, 2023
When going to the movies feels like a special event, fans show up, says author Joanna Robinson.
Moviegoers are looking for an experience beyond sitting quietly in a dark theater, says author Joanna Robinson.
LeoPatrizi/Getty Images
What's the difference between disinflation and deflation?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 18, 2023
Inflation has fallen sharply in the last year and a half, but prices haven't come down. Economists say that's not a bad thing.
You can compare changes in consumer prices to driving a car. Disinflation is like reducing your speed, but still moving ahead. Deflation, however, would be driving in reverse.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
My Economy

He always wanted to be a pilot. Now he's training to become one.

by Sofia Terenzio
Dec 18, 2023
Adam Kephart of Poulsbo, Washington, went from government employee to coffee barista to flight instructor. His next stop:? airline pilot.
Becoming an airline pilot has been a childhood dream for Adam Kephart.
Courtesy Kephart
How Kickstarter became a marketing tool for board games

by Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 23, 2023
Crowdfunding helps publishers generate buzz for new games, driving sales of deluxe copies.
Board game enthusiasts play Critter Kitchen, one of a growing number of strategy games that have raised more than $1 million on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Music from the episode

The Adults Are Talking The Strokes
Like Crazy (English Version) Jimin
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Just A Memory Dirty Art Club
summer party 3019 In Love With a Ghost

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

