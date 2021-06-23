Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Airports are about to get an $8B boost. Where’s that money going?
Jun 23, 2021

Airports are about to get an $8B boost. Where’s that money going?

We also talk movie theaters, GDP growth, the challenges of shopping for green cars and a downturn in house flipping.

Even house flippers are being priced out of the market

by Matt Levin
Jun 23, 2021
Record-high housing prices are making life difficult for house flippers looking to make a quick buck.
With a hot housing market, some house flippers have switched to a flip-to-rent model instead of resale.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Can $8B in grants smooth out U.S. airports' uneven recovery?

by Samantha Fields
Jun 23, 2021
Passenger numbers are bouncing back. But for business destinations and international hubs, the recovery is taking longer.
The United Airlines check-in counter at San Francisco International.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work

Big screens are back, but what about audiences?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 23, 2021
Stephanie Silverman, executive director of an independent movie theater in Nashville, is navigating an industry in transition.
The Belcourt Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee, reopened on April 23, but executive director Stephanie Silverman says the crowds have been "inconsistent."
Tom Gatlin courtesy Belcourt Theatre
Predictions about GDP this fall

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 23, 2021
Some say the economy could get a boost in the fall, even with potential threats looming.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.

by Sean McHenry
Jun 23, 2021
Amy Harder at Breakthrough Energy describes her car-buying journey.
Amy Harder in her new car: a prius. "I like to joke that it's like going into the grocery store, saying you're going to find the most exciting ice cream flavor ever, and you come out with vanilla," said Harder.
Courtesy of Amy Harder
Music from the episode

Agrimony MF DOOM
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Goodness Emancipator
Soul Vibration J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
