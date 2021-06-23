Airports are about to get an $8B boost. Where’s that money going?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also talk movie theaters, GDP growth, the challenges of shopping for green cars and a downturn in house flipping.
Segments From this episode
Even house flippers are being priced out of the market
Record-high housing prices are making life difficult for house flippers looking to make a quick buck.
Can $8B in grants smooth out U.S. airports' uneven recovery?
Passenger numbers are bouncing back. But for business destinations and international hubs, the recovery is taking longer.
Big screens are back, but what about audiences?
Stephanie Silverman, executive director of an independent movie theater in Nashville, is navigating an industry in transition.
Predictions about GDP this fall
Some say the economy could get a boost in the fall, even with potential threats looming.
How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.
Amy Harder at Breakthrough Energy describes her car-buying journey.
Music from the episode
Agrimony MF DOOM
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Goodness Emancipator
Soul Vibration J-Walk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer