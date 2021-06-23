Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.

Sean McHenry Jun 23, 2021
Amy Harder in her new car: a prius. "I like to joke that it's like going into the grocery store, saying you're going to find the most exciting ice cream flavor ever, and you come out with vanilla," said Harder. Courtesy of Amy Harder

How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.

Amy Harder in her new car: a prius. "I like to joke that it's like going into the grocery store, saying you're going to find the most exciting ice cream flavor ever, and you come out with vanilla," said Harder. Courtesy of Amy Harder
Buying a car is often a big decision. Buying an energy-efficient car? Depending on where you live and how much you’re willing to spend, that can be … a journey. Amy Harder, vice president of publishing at the clean energy initiative Breakthrough Energy, recently wrote for Axios about her quest to find a clean car.

“I have not had a car for 13 years,” Harder told “Marketplace.” “I would say I had three criteria. The first is that I wanted it to be as efficient and as clean as possible. The second is I wanted to spend $30,000 or less. [And] the last, I wanted it to be versatile.”

Harder considered electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and regular hybrids before finally settling on her choice: a Toyota Prius, which she’s leasing for several years. To hear how she landed on that choice, use the media player above.

