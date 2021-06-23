How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Buying a car is often a big decision. Buying an energy-efficient car? Depending on where you live and how much you’re willing to spend, that can be … a journey. Amy Harder, vice president of publishing at the clean energy initiative Breakthrough Energy, recently wrote for Axios about her quest to find a clean car.
“I have not had a car for 13 years,” Harder told “Marketplace.” “I would say I had three criteria. The first is that I wanted it to be as efficient and as clean as possible. The second is I wanted to spend $30,000 or less. [And] the last, I wanted it to be versatile.”
Harder considered electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and regular hybrids before finally settling on her choice: a Toyota Prius, which she’s leasing for several years. To hear how she landed on that choice, use the media player above.
We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.
Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.
In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.
Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.