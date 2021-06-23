How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.

Buying a car is often a big decision. Buying an energy-efficient car? Depending on where you live and how much you’re willing to spend, that can be … a journey. Amy Harder, vice president of publishing at the clean energy initiative Breakthrough Energy, recently wrote for Axios about her quest to find a clean car.

“I have not had a car for 13 years,” Harder told “Marketplace.” “I would say I had three criteria. The first is that I wanted it to be as efficient and as clean as possible. The second is I wanted to spend $30,000 or less. [And] the last, I wanted it to be versatile.”

Harder considered electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and regular hybrids before finally settling on her choice: a Toyota Prius, which she’s leasing for several years. To hear how she landed on that choice, use the media player above.