Add “climate-proof” to the house-hunting wishlist?
Jan 28, 2022

Add “climate-proof” to the house-hunting wishlist?

How about a three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow safe from wildfires? Or maybe a flood-proof pre-war with an elevator?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

To digest this week's economic news, we're joined by Heather Long from the Washington Post and Nela Richardson from ADP.
Consumers feel the pinch as inflation, omicron drag on

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 28, 2022
Despite good economic data like GDP growth, many Americans are not optimistic.
Though the economic recovery is going strong, inflation is taking a toll on consumer sentiment.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
For this entrepreneur, burnout inspired a new business

by Sean McHenry
Jan 28, 2022
For Los Angeles e-retailer Patty Delgado, the stress of running her first business inspired her to take a different approach with the launch a second.
Patty Delgado used her burnout as inspiration for a new e-retail brand.
Courtesy of Patty Delgado
Wages are rising at their fastest pace in 20 years

by Lily Jamali
Jan 28, 2022
The quarterly Employment Cost Index showed wages rising through the end of 2021.
The Employment Cost Index shows that wages are rising at the fastest rate in 20 years.
Getty Images
A Warmer World

How much is climate a factor in where people are moving?

by Dan Kraker
Jan 28, 2022
Duluth, Minnesota, is welcoming people who say they are moving away from places like California because of climate concerns.
Doug Kouma moved to Duluth, Minnesota, from Sonoma County, California, in 2019. He said Duluth may soon be known as a "climate migration hub."
Dan Kraker/MPR News
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Passionfruit Drake
Pick Up Bonobo
winterglow Elior, eaup
Red Bull and Hennessey Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

