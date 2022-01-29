Add “climate-proof” to the house-hunting wishlist?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
How about a three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow safe from wildfires? Or maybe a flood-proof pre-war with an elevator?
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
To digest this week's economic news, we're joined by Heather Long from the Washington Post and Nela Richardson from ADP.
Consumers feel the pinch as inflation, omicron drag on
Despite good economic data like GDP growth, many Americans are not optimistic.
For this entrepreneur, burnout inspired a new business
For Los Angeles e-retailer Patty Delgado, the stress of running her first business inspired her to take a different approach with the launch a second.
Wages are rising at their fastest pace in 20 years
The quarterly Employment Cost Index showed wages rising through the end of 2021.
How much is climate a factor in where people are moving?
Duluth, Minnesota, is welcoming people who say they are moving away from places like California because of climate concerns.
Music from the episode
Heartbeats The Knife
Passionfruit Drake
Pick Up Bonobo
winterglow Elior, eaup
Red Bull and Hennessey Jenny Lewis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer