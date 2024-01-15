ACA insurance sees record sign-ups
About 20 million Americans enrolled for 2024 coverage. Plus, tax brackets are changing.
Segments From this episode
Why Affordable Care Act coverage has record enrollment
Plans are cheaper because of pandemic-era subsidies, and millions who lost Medicaid coverage have found their way to ACA marketplaces.
The business lending environment is tough right now — especially for people of color
The Biden administration has tried to make it easier for business owners to get loans. But high interest rates are a challenge.
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins
State and local officials are seeing the first wave of the $50 billion arrive. They're also seeing pitches for products to spend it on.
The 2024 tax bracket changes and what they mean
To keep up with inflation, tax brackets are adjusted every year using a measure calculated by the IRS. What adjustments were made this year?
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
The rural Port of Brunswick is trying to overtake the Port of Baltimore as the top “roll-on/roll-off” port in the U.S.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer