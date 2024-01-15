Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

ACA insurance sees record sign-ups
Jan 15, 2024

ACA insurance sees record sign-ups

About 20 million Americans enrolled for 2024 coverage. Plus, tax brackets are changing.

Segments From this episode

Why Affordable Care Act coverage has record enrollment

by Samantha Fields
Jan 15, 2024
Plans are cheaper because of pandemic-era subsidies, and millions who lost Medicaid coverage have found their way to ACA marketplaces.
Affordable Care Act plans have become less expensive in the last few years, thanks to pandemic-era subsidies. Above, a person fills out an insurance application at an ACA enrollment fair.
David McNew/Getty Images
The business lending environment is tough right now — especially for people of color

by Justin Ho
Jan 15, 2024
The Biden administration has tried to make it easier for business owners to get loans. But high interest rates are a challenge.
Nicole Davis, who owns an accounting firm, said her Black business clients typically have a harder time qualifying for loans, often because they lack generational wealth.
designer491/Getty Images
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Jan 15, 2024
State and local officials are seeing the first wave of the $50 billion arrive. They're also seeing pitches for products to spend it on.
How to use opioid settlement funds has become part of the conversation around addiction. Above, Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, holds up a bag of fentanyl at a hearing.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
The 2024 tax bracket changes and what they mean

by Kimberly Adams and Sofia Terenzio
Jan 15, 2024
To keep up with inflation, tax brackets are adjusted every year using a measure calculated by the IRS. What adjustments were made this year?
Inflation adjustments on our tax brackets haven't always been calculated in the way they are today. "In 2017, Congress switched to the slower method of inflation adjustments," said Wall Street Journal reporter Ashlea Ebeling. "And that just means that the brackets aren't going up as much as they used to."
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping

by Benjamin Payne
Jan 15, 2024
The rural Port of Brunswick is trying to overtake the Port of Baltimore as the top “roll-on/roll-off” port in the U.S.
A Nissan Rogue exits the bay of the vehicle carrier Neptune Ace at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia.
Benjamin Payne
