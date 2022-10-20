A rejection of “Trussonomics”
We'll unpack U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation and its fallout. Plus, a Pennsylvania town weighs utility privatization to update its infrastructure.
Segments From this episode
Liz Truss leaves behind a chaotic U.K. economy
As British Prime Minister Liz Truss steps down, what's next for the U.K.'s economy?
How do consumer products companies decide how much they'll raise their prices?
It depends on the ingredients that go into a product and how much competition it faces.
Strategic oil release comes with guaranteed buybacks, but will anyone do the drilling?
Oil companies have been hampered by labor and capital costs and $70 a barrel may not be enough to lure them.
Election deniers draw big money in state-level midterm races
Some of the candidates for these key roles are Republicans who have yet to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Cash-strapped cities consider turning crumbling utilities over to the private sector
Infrastructure repairs are usually left up to local governments, but smaller cities can’t always afford these repairs.
When should patients be admitted to a hospital through the ER?
A hospital giant faces questions about whether it's been too quick to admit patients to the hospital from the emergency room.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer