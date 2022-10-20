How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A rejection of “Trussonomics”
Oct 20, 2022

A rejection of “Trussonomics”

Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
We'll unpack U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation and its fallout. Plus, a Pennsylvania town weighs utility privatization to update its infrastructure.

Segments From this episode

Liz Truss leaves behind a chaotic U.K. economy

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Oct 20, 2022
As British Prime Minister Liz Truss steps down, what's next for the U.K.'s economy?
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Oct. 20 in London.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
How do consumer products companies decide how much they'll raise their prices?

by Justin Ho
Oct 20, 2022
It depends on the ingredients that go into a product and how much competition it faces.
Consumer products companies like Procter & Gamble and Nestle have recently raised prices on some items rather than a blanket price increase.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Strategic oil release comes with guaranteed buybacks, but will anyone do the drilling?

by Andy Uhler
Oct 20, 2022
Oil companies have been hampered by labor and capital costs and $70 a barrel may not be enough to lure them.
The White House plans to buy oil to refill the strategic petroleum reserve at roughly $70 per barrel — a break-even point for most on-shore U.S. oil producers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Election deniers draw big money in state-level midterm races

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 20, 2022
Some of the candidates for these key roles are Republicans who have yet to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In swing states, "election deniers are raising a lot of money,” said OpenSecrets researcher Sarah Bryner.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Cash-strapped cities consider turning crumbling utilities over to the private sector

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Oct 20, 2022
Infrastructure repairs are usually left up to local governments, but smaller cities can’t always afford these repairs.
Above, a water treatment plant on Aug. 31, in Jackson, Mississippi. In places like Jackson and Duquesne, Pennsylvania, crumbling infrastructure has led to unclean drinking water.
Brad Vest/Getty Images
When should patients be admitted to a hospital through the ER?

by Blake Farmer
Oct 20, 2022
A hospital giant faces questions about whether it's been too quick to admit patients to the hospital from the emergency room.
HCA is based in Nashville and has hospitals around the country. A member of Congress has asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to open an investigation into questions about its practices around hospital admissions.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
