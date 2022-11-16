How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

“A microcosm for what’s happening in retail”
Nov 16, 2022

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Target announced disappointing Q3 numbers and warned of a soft holiday season. What does that mean for retailers? Plus, what a week with no Zoom meetings is like.

Segments From this episode

What Target's poor third-quarter results say about the retail sector

by Andy Uhler
Nov 16, 2022
The company missed profit expectations, and its leadership is warning of a soft holiday season.
“In some ways, Target is a microcosm for what's happening in retail,” says Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, a retail research firm.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside

by Justin Ho
Nov 16, 2022
The “industrial outdoor storage” industry has been booming during the pandemic, as retailers try to find creative places to park their goods — literally.
With warehouse space in high demand, some retailers look to facilities with larger parking lots to store goods outdoors.
Kyryl Gorlov/Getty Images
There's a hiring boom for diversity and inclusion managers. And the jobs have high turnover.

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 16, 2022
The role has been growing swiftly over the past five years, but there is high turnover in its ranks. With growth comes a learning curve.
Chief diversity officers often lack support, even though changing a company's culture might require a team and take years to achieve.
Getty Images
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 16, 2022
International students are more likely to pay sticker price for a degree.
Students abroad frequently seek out higher education in the U.S. And American colleges are seeking them out, too.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Could this meeting be an email?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 16, 2022
One worker’s experience with a meeting-free week.
As an experiment in productivity, software company Zapier canceled all meetings for a week. Above, a cat attends a Zoom session.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
My Economy

Teaching women and nonbinary folks the art of woodworking

by Anais Amin
Nov 16, 2022
There aren't enough instructors to keep up with demand at Jess Hirsch's Fireweed Community Woodshop in Minneapolis.
Jess Hirsch turns a bowl from a log, the subject of one of the classes they teach at Fireweed Community Woodshop.
Courtesy Studio Zu
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

