“A microcosm for what’s happening in retail”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Target announced disappointing Q3 numbers and warned of a soft holiday season. What does that mean for retailers? Plus, what a week with no Zoom meetings is like.
Segments From this episode
What Target's poor third-quarter results say about the retail sector
The company missed profit expectations, and its leadership is warning of a soft holiday season.
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
The “industrial outdoor storage” industry has been booming during the pandemic, as retailers try to find creative places to park their goods — literally.
There's a hiring boom for diversity and inclusion managers. And the jobs have high turnover.
The role has been growing swiftly over the past five years, but there is high turnover in its ranks. With growth comes a learning curve.
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
International students are more likely to pay sticker price for a degree.
Could this meeting be an email?
One worker’s experience with a meeting-free week.
Teaching women and nonbinary folks the art of woodworking
There aren't enough instructors to keep up with demand at Jess Hirsch's Fireweed Community Woodshop in Minneapolis.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer