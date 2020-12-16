How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A look at the state of retail, as holiday shopping wraps up
Dec 16, 2020

A look at the state of retail, as holiday shopping wraps up

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: how the pandemic is affecting retailers and consumers alike. Plus, what the SolarWinds hack could mean for the U.S. economy.

Segments From this episode

What Fed Chair Powell had to say today

The Federal Open Market Committee today concluded its last meeting for 2020. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal breaks down some key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

How we shop for the holidays is different this year

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 16, 2020
People are shopping online more, buying gifts for fewer people — and in some cases, changing up what they usually give.
Laurie Dieffembacq/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?

by Sean McHenry
Dec 16, 2020
It might depend on what is sold and where it's sold. We check in with three business owners to see how things look in the middle of the holiday shopping season.
Shoppers carry bags from Macy's department store in New York on Black Friday, Nov. 27.
Kna Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What the SolarWinds hack could mean for the U.S. economy

by Kai Ryssdal
Dec 16, 2020
“I think it's going to take months, maybe a year to figure out where they went,” says New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury, pictured here, was one of several government agencies hacked in a Russian espionage attack.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

"We're definitely counting on a comeback"

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Dec 16, 2020
That's what the president of Mississippi-based Golding Barge Line says he's hoping for in the new year.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Losing a job hasn't translated to losing health care — so far

by Samantha Fields
Dec 16, 2020
Most people who've lost jobs during the pandemic didn't get health insurance at work.
Doctors test hospital staff at a triage center in New York early in the pandemic.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Number of Americans moving homes hit lowest level in 73 years

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 16, 2020
Migration patterns could change in a work-from-home world brought on by the pandemic.
A pedestrian walks by a building advertising an apartment for rent on Sept. 1, 2020, in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Drifting Poolside
Orchids Monster Rally
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Number of Americans moving homes hit lowest level in 73 years
COVID-19
Number of Americans moving homes hit lowest level in 73 years
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
COVID-19
How we shop for the holidays is different this year

Your support makes a difference.

Every dollar you give is an investment in journalism you trust.

Invest in marketplace
Pharmacy chains will lead vaccine delivery to seniors in long-term care
COVID-19
Pharmacy chains will lead vaccine delivery to seniors in long-term care