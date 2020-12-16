Dec 16, 2020
A look at the state of retail, as holiday shopping wraps up
On today's show: how the pandemic is affecting retailers and consumers alike. Plus, what the SolarWinds hack could mean for the U.S. economy.
Segments From this episode
What Fed Chair Powell had to say today
The Federal Open Market Committee today concluded its last meeting for 2020. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal breaks down some key takeaways from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
People are shopping online more, buying gifts for fewer people — and in some cases, changing up what they usually give.
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?
It might depend on what is sold and where it's sold. We check in with three business owners to see how things look in the middle of the holiday shopping season.
What the SolarWinds hack could mean for the U.S. economy
“I think it's going to take months, maybe a year to figure out where they went,” says New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger.
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"
That's what the president of Mississippi-based Golding Barge Line says he's hoping for in the new year.
Losing a job hasn't translated to losing health care — so far
Most people who've lost jobs during the pandemic didn't get health insurance at work.
Number of Americans moving homes hit lowest level in 73 years
Migration patterns could change in a work-from-home world brought on by the pandemic.
Music from the episode
Drifting Poolside
Orchids Monster Rally
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
