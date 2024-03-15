My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

A labor market paradox
Mar 15, 2024

A labor market paradox

How does the economy keep adding jobs? Plus, cooling import prices could help bring down inflation.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” Host Kai Ryssdal discusses the latest economic news with Nela Richardson at ADP and Jordyn Holman at the New York Times for the Weekly Wrap.

Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 15, 2024
There has been a wave of migration to the U.S. — legal and not — since 2022. Many who entered are finding and keeping jobs.
In 2022 and 2023, 5.9 million people migrated to the U.S., according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 15, 2024
The grants are an attempt to correct decisions made decades ago.
Communities of color generally have greater health impacts, such as higher asthma rates, as a result of these infrastructure decisions, says Christopher Coes of the Department of Transportation.
Import prices rose more slowly in February. That could help bring down inflation.

by Justin Ho
Mar 15, 2024
The Labor Department reported that the price of imported goods rose 0.3% in February compared to 0.8% the month before.
Prices at the import level can affect prices that show up in other inflation data.
A Warmer World

Record heat, drought decimate Louisiana’s beloved crawfish season

by Matt Bloom
Mar 15, 2024
Farmers are catching less than half of their normal haul. Restaurants are hiking prices for the tiny, lobster-like crustacean, which is threatening neighborhood traditions of gathering around a crawfish boil.
Andy DeGrange holds a batch of freshly boiled crawfish. One pound of his recipe sells for $19 this year, which is about twice as expensive as last year.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

