A labor market paradox
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
How does the economy keep adding jobs? Plus, cooling import prices could help bring down inflation.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” Host Kai Ryssdal discusses the latest economic news with Nela Richardson at ADP and Jordyn Holman at the New York Times for the Weekly Wrap.
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
There has been a wave of migration to the U.S. — legal and not — since 2022. Many who entered are finding and keeping jobs.
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
The grants are an attempt to correct decisions made decades ago.
Import prices rose more slowly in February. That could help bring down inflation.
The Labor Department reported that the price of imported goods rose 0.3% in February compared to 0.8% the month before.
Record heat, drought decimate Louisiana’s beloved crawfish season
Farmers are catching less than half of their normal haul. Restaurants are hiking prices for the tiny, lobster-like crustacean, which is threatening neighborhood traditions of gathering around a crawfish boil.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer