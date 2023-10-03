Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

A high T-note yield could affect your wallet
Oct 3, 2023

A high T-note yield could affect your wallet

Perry Spring/Getty Images
It's a benchmark for many other loans, so rates on mortgages and car purchases rise too. Plus, more goods are going into warehouses and we examine a strange corner of YouTube.

Segments From this episode

What do these high Treasury yields mean for the economy?

by Matt Levin
Oct 3, 2023
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached a 16-year high Tuesday. That benchmark rate lifts interest rates on other loans.
The Federal Reserve's interest rate policy is only part of the equation. Supply and demand for loans also influences yields.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
August JOLTS shows a stronger-than-expected labor market

by Kai Ryssdal

Some economists say what really matters is whether the trend continues next month.

Former Yellow drivers have trouble finding jobs in right-to-work Tennessee

by Marianna Bacallao
Oct 3, 2023
Nashville's Yellow Freight — one of the only union shops in trucking — shut down operations in August, leaving 30,000 people without work.
In the months before Yellow’s closure, the company's relationship with the Teamsters union had already soured, a former Yellow driver says.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Commercial warehouse use expands at fast pace

by Justin Ho
Oct 3, 2023
Transportation and warehousing data shows second month of growth. Firms try to fine-tune planning in wake of supply chain snarls.
In recent years, erratic supply chain conditions have frustrated companies trying to plan how much inventory to store in warehouses.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
For Major League Baseball, shorter games and more action have drawn bigger crowds

by Henry Epp
Oct 3, 2023
MLB saw its highest attendance since 2017 this year, and on average, games were 24 minutes shorter than last year.
MLB instituted new rules this year aimed at shortening the length of a game. It seems to have paid off.
Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
There's a corner of the internet where YouTubers read strangers' obituaries. Why?

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Sarah Leeson
Oct 3, 2023
"It's quite a tasteless pursuit, but it seems as though it's a pursuit driven by desperation, like they are casting around looking for ways to make money online," WIRED reporter Kate Knibbs said of the YouTube obituary pirates.
Searching the name of a recently deceased person can bring up a flood of these YouTube obituary videos.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Luvaroq Eluray, serpentwithfeet
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Always Something DJ Mitsu The Beats
Ideal and the Real アトラスサウンドチーム
I Feel It coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Sep 27, 2023
