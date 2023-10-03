A high T-note yield could affect your wallet
It's a benchmark for many other loans, so rates on mortgages and car purchases rise too. Plus, more goods are going into warehouses and we examine a strange corner of YouTube.
Segments From this episode
What do these high Treasury yields mean for the economy?
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached a 16-year high Tuesday. That benchmark rate lifts interest rates on other loans.
August JOLTS shows a stronger-than-expected labor market
Some economists say what really matters is whether the trend continues next month.
Former Yellow drivers have trouble finding jobs in right-to-work Tennessee
Nashville's Yellow Freight — one of the only union shops in trucking — shut down operations in August, leaving 30,000 people without work.
Commercial warehouse use expands at fast pace
Transportation and warehousing data shows second month of growth. Firms try to fine-tune planning in wake of supply chain snarls.
For Major League Baseball, shorter games and more action have drawn bigger crowds
MLB saw its highest attendance since 2017 this year, and on average, games were 24 minutes shorter than last year.
There's a corner of the internet where YouTubers read strangers' obituaries. Why?
"It's quite a tasteless pursuit, but it seems as though it's a pursuit driven by desperation, like they are casting around looking for ways to make money online," WIRED reporter Kate Knibbs said of the YouTube obituary pirates.
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Luvaroq Eluray, serpentwithfeet
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Always Something DJ Mitsu The Beats
Ideal and the Real アトラスサウンドチーム
I Feel It coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer