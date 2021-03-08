Mar 8, 2021
A different kind of traffic jam in Los Angeles
Dozens of massive container ships are waiting to be unloaded at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Plus, Biden has his hands full rebuilding a demoralized federal workforce.
L.A.'s latest traffic jam: Dozens of container ships waiting to be unloaded
The longer there's a backlog, the more risk it poses to the recovering economy.
Seattle co-working business lost half of its revenue almost overnight
“Almost overnight, we essentially almost had to shut our business down,” said Audrey Hoyt, owner of The Pioneer Collective.
Coursera's IPO reflects the demand for online learning
The firm, a leader in the massive open online course sector, says its enrollment more than doubled last year.
The customs industry navigates port delays, tariffs and uncertainty
A Pennsylvania customs broker describes how business has changed due to the pandemic and is changing again under a new president
Biden has his hands full rebuilding a demoralized federal workforce
There are giant holes to fill, but also a huge pool of people with experience in government who are ready to go.
