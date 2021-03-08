The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A different kind of traffic jam in Los Angeles
Mar 8, 2021

A different kind of traffic jam in Los Angeles

Dozens of massive container ships are waiting to be unloaded at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Plus, Biden has his hands full rebuilding a demoralized federal workforce.

Segments From this episode

L.A.'s latest traffic jam: Dozens of container ships waiting to be unloaded

by Justin Ho
Mar 8, 2021
The longer there's a backlog, the more risk it poses to the recovering economy.
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant more people shopping online and fewer people able to work in shipping safely, resulting in today's backlogs.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Seattle co-working business lost half of its revenue almost overnight

by Kai Ryssdal , Daisy Palacios and Minju Park
Mar 8, 2021
“Almost overnight, we essentially almost had to shut our business down,” said Audrey Hoyt, owner of The Pioneer Collective.
Audrey and Chris Hoyt, the husband and wife team behind The Pioneer Collective.
Courtesy of Audrey Hoyt
Coursera's IPO reflects the demand for online learning

by Erika Beras
Mar 8, 2021
The firm, a leader in the massive open online course sector, says its enrollment more than doubled last year.
In the early days of the pandemic, traditional universities turned to sites like Coursera for help with online learning.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The customs industry navigates port delays, tariffs and uncertainty

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Mar 8, 2021
A Pennsylvania customs broker describes how business has changed due to the pandemic and is changing again under a new president
In 2020, there was “no congestion at the port. Everything was coming in early,” says Gretchen Blough. "Now it's kind of the opposite. Everything's a week to two late."
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Biden has his hands full rebuilding a demoralized federal workforce

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 8, 2021
There are giant holes to fill, but also a huge pool of people with experience in government who are ready to go.
President Joe Biden tried to shore up federal employees’ morale even before his inauguration. He has substantial restaffing to do, but many former appointees are willing to serve again.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Ghostwriter RJD2
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Colors Collide - Instrumental The Seshen
Blank Space Taylor Swift

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Who qualifies for the $1,400 checks under the Democrats’ new proposal?
Full retail recovery hinges on women getting back to work
COVID & Unemployment
The uncertain future of commuter friendships
COVID-19
The SPAC craze, explained
