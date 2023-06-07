A “considerable slowdown” in wage growth
Recent data from job site Indeed shows that wage gains are slowing. What's that mean for the Federal Reserve's next move? Plus, the challenges of dupe hunting.
Segments From this episode
Slowing wage increases are good news for the Fed, but bad news for workers
Wages are falling fastest at the bottom of the income distribution.
Why retailers almost never come back from bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly wants to sell its baby product chain, Buybuy Baby. Typically the most a bankrupt retailer can hope for is a sale.
What’s going wrong with post-Brexit Britain?
Brexit supporters blame the Conservative government for failing to exploit the benefits of leaving the European Union.
Who cares what CEOs think about the economy? You probably should.
CEOs may not be economic wizards. But they have access to crucial data and make decisions that influence the economy.
The search for the perfect "dupe" might be more valuable than the dupe itself
"It's gotten to the point where the logic of dupes has been sort of flipped on its head," said Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz. "And people are spending more time and in some cases, more money dupe-hunting than they would if they just bought the original."
A new college grad's Hollywood dreams
Despite the ongoing writers strike, Troy Cwynar aims for a career in comedy writing.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer