0:00

Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you.
A “considerable slowdown” in wage growth
Jun 7, 2023

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Recent data from job site Indeed shows that wage gains are slowing. What's that mean for the Federal Reserve's next move? Plus, the challenges of dupe hunting.

Segments From this episode

Slowing wage increases are good news for the Fed, but bad news for workers

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 7, 2023
Wages are falling fastest at the bottom of the income distribution.
Both wage growth and the number of job openings are slowing, according to jobsite Indeed.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why retailers almost never come back from bankruptcy

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 7, 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly wants to sell its baby product chain, Buybuy Baby. Typically the most a bankrupt retailer can hope for is a sale.
Bed Bath & Beyond is reportedly in talks to sell its baby products chain, Buybuy Baby. But that won't save BB&B from bankruptcy.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
What’s going wrong with post-Brexit Britain?

by Stephen Beard
Jun 7, 2023
Brexit supporters blame the Conservative government for failing to exploit the benefits of leaving the European Union.
In a photo from 2017, the EU and UK flags wave outside Parliament in London. A recent survey finds that British majorities believe successive Conservative governments have mismanaged Brexit and that the initiative was a mistake.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Who cares what CEOs think about the economy? You probably should.

by Matt Levin
Jun 7, 2023
CEOs may not be economic wizards. But they have access to crucial data and make decisions that influence the economy.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is among the executives who participated in the Business Roundtable's quarterly survey, which predicted GDP growth of 1.5% this year.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The search for the perfect "dupe" might be more valuable than the dupe itself

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 7, 2023
"It's gotten to the point where the logic of dupes has been sort of flipped on its head," said Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz. "And people are spending more time and in some cases, more money dupe-hunting than they would if they just bought the original."
Above, counterfeit Prada bags. "[Dupes] also include counterfeits and knockoffs," said Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz. "It's sort of a Gen Z-destigmatized rebranding of fakes, but fake goods definitely fall under the dupe umbrella."
Phillipe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

A new college grad's Hollywood dreams

by Livi Burdette
Jun 7, 2023
Despite the ongoing writers strike, Troy Cwynar aims for a career in comedy writing.
Amid the ongoing Writers Guild strike, Troy Cwynar hopes for a career in comedy writing.
Courtesy Cwynar
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

