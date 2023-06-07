“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
The U.S. economy has been plagued for a while now with a sense of uncertainty. Will we ever beat inflation? What’s going on with the job market? Is the economy getting better or worse?
That sense of not knowing what’s next is also common for this year’s college graduates, who are starting their careers in these uncertain economic times. For grads who hope to build their careers in the entertainment industry, the ongoing writers strike adds another layer of unpredictability.
“It’s slowed down a lot of openings,” said Troy Cwynar, a recent graduate of Ohio State University who’s hoping to move to Los Angeles to start a career in comedy writing. “But at the same time, it’s almost reassured me that people are fighting for a better career, eventually for me.”
Cwynar just received a bachelor’s degree in history, but he envisions success in Hollywood after discovering his passion for improv comedy during the pandemic. Hear more of Cwynar’s story using the media player above.
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.